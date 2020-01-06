App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 06, 2020 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

UK-based Credit Unions adopt TCS’ core-banking solution to go digital

TCS BaNCS’ superior performance and open architecture-based core banking and digital channels will help the credit unions enable faster payments.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has announced that Manchester-based Voyager Alliance Credit Union and its associate entity, Retail Credit Union, have successfully moved to the TCS BaNCS Cloud for Banking to digitally transform their core banking operations and enable faster payments.

Voyager Alliance Credit Union, in its quest to attract new savers, wanted to adopt digital capabilities to expand the range of their product and service offerings and enable open banking to connect with a wide range of partners and enlarge its ecosystem. It selected TCS BaNCS Cloud for Banking to drive this transformation since it has the richest collection of API-enabled components in a SaaS model addressing retail, corporate, private banking and wealth management, including digital banking for all segments.

TCS provided the credit unions with an accelerated migration from the Cornerstone CUEP platform to the high-performance digital banking platform, in record time.

Close

Joe Hegarty, Chief Executive, Voyager Alliance Credit Union, said, “TCS has demonstrated the ability to rapidly deliver transformations and migrations in the UK, in Europe, and around the world. The TCS partnership and a high-performance solution like TCS BaNCS has helped Voyager Alliance migrate from the existing Cornerstone platform within a very short time, providing our customers a superior experience while ensuring our operational stability. The solution is future-ready as it supports open banking, faster payments and gives us the ability to serve our members better and grow our membership volumes in a short period.”

related news

TCS BaNCS for Banking helps banks and financial institutions cater to customer needs throughout their life journeys, based on anticipated requirements and over the devices of their choice. It is a collection of loosely coupled components, services and APIs that align to standards from BIAN and IFX, supporting a wide range of technology environments seamlessly, laying the framework for both digital and analytics preparedness. It supports a variety of products and services covering assets and liabilities and can fit the business and operating model of a bank with an assured 24 x 7 x 365 availability.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 6, 2020 06:16 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech #TCS

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.