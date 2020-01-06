UK-based Credit Unions adopt TCS’ core-banking solution to go digital

Global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has announced that Manchester-based Voyager Alliance Credit Union and its associate entity, Retail Credit Union, have successfully moved to the TCS BaNCS Cloud for Banking to digitally transform their core banking operations and enable faster payments.

Voyager Alliance Credit Union, in its quest to attract new savers, wanted to adopt digital capabilities to expand the range of their product and service offerings and enable open banking to connect with a wide range of partners and enlarge its ecosystem. It selected TCS BaNCS Cloud for Banking to drive this transformation since it has the richest collection of API-enabled components in a SaaS model addressing retail, corporate, private banking and wealth management, including digital banking for all segments.

TCS provided the credit unions with an accelerated migration from the Cornerstone CUEP platform to the high-performance digital banking platform, in record time.

Joe Hegarty, Chief Executive, Voyager Alliance Credit Union, said, “TCS has demonstrated the ability to rapidly deliver transformations and migrations in the UK, in Europe, and around the world. The TCS partnership and a high-performance solution like TCS BaNCS has helped Voyager Alliance migrate from the existing Cornerstone platform within a very short time, providing our customers a superior experience while ensuring our operational stability. The solution is future-ready as it supports open banking, faster payments and gives us the ability to serve our members better and grow our membership volumes in a short period.”