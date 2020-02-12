Uber Money team in Hyderabad to strengthen Uber’s fintech play

Ride-hailing major Uber has strengthened its fintech presence in India with the formation of Uber Money, a team of over 100 technology professionals responsible for global financial products and technology innovations, at its Hyderabad Tech centre.

Besides Hyderabad, The Uber Money team also has a presence at San Francisco, Palo Alto, New York, and Amsterdam tech centres.

"Team at the Hyderabad centre will play an essential role in enabling upcoming new global features and improvements, including real-time earnings; updated debit accounts, and debit cards for Uber drivers; along with Uber Wallet and refreshed Uber credit card for Uber riders," a statement from Uber said.

“The Uber Hyderabad Tech Centre has the best in class Fintech talent specializing in risk, payments, financial reporting and analytics platform engineering. Besides engineering, we are investing in growing and scaling data science, analytics, and product management organizations to transform Hyderabad into a full spectrum tech site for Uber,” Naga Kasu, Engineering Director and Hyderabad Site Lead at Uber said.

With deep knowledge in front-end, full-stack, mobile, machine learning, and data engineering, the Uber Money team will focus on implementing new payment methods, enabling and building financial compliance tools, leveraging smart routing technologies for payment gateways, and applying Uber Artificial Intelligence models for intelligent risk decisions, the statement added.

Started in 2014, Uber’s Hyderabad Engineering Centre builds software products and platforms, focusing on providing a seamless experience to Uber’s global community. The centre’s cutting-edge innovations and ability to generate high business impact have resulted in greater investments, increased hiring, and more responsibility for the site.