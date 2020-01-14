App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2020 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MoneyGram to expand reach in 75,000 Indian villages through EbixCash tie-up

The strategic partnership aims to service inward remittance volumes of $3 billion annually by targeting remitters in key sending markets outside India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

EbixCash, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ebix, and a leading international supplier of On-Demand software and E-commerce services, together with MoneyGram International, a global provider of innovative money transfer services, announced a strategic partnership to bring enhanced services to millions of consumers across India.

Details of the strategic partnership include:

  • MoneyGram has appointed EbixCash as its exclusive partner in India

  • MoneyGram will now be able to reach additional consumers through Ebix's 320,000 distribution outlets spread across 768 districts, 4,000 cities, and more than 75,000 villages – significantly increasing coverage in rural areas

  • EbixCash customers in these locations can now access the MoneyGram platform to quickly and conveniently receive money from family and friends around the world

  • The strategic partnership aims to service inward remittance volumes of USD 3 billion annually by targeting remitters in key sending markets outside India

"MoneyGram is focusing on diversification by investing in both its digital business and in key international markets such as India," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Partnering with the largest financial exchange in the country is an important milestone, and we are excited to enable EbixCash to plug into the MoneyGram platform to access our customer-centric capabilities and services."

Robin Raina, Ebix Inc. Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "We are excited with the nature of this strategic partnership which is a win-win for both sides. Being a master agent for MoneyGram, our interests will now be perfectly aligned to ensure that MoneyGram's reach is spread across the length and breadth of India through our strong franchisee network. We see this as a game changing deal on many fronts for us and will thus put all of our might behind this partnership."

Close
"India remains the world's top recipient of remittances, and we're excited to better serve this critical market through our partnership with EbixCash, a leading brand with an approximate 80 percent share of locations in the country," added Grant Lines, MoneyGram Chief Revenue Officer.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 14, 2020 07:46 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.