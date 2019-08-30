Fintech startup Suvidhaa Infoserve marks e-commerce foray with Suvideals

Mumbai-based fintech firm Suvidhaa Infoserve has announced its foray into e-commerce space through an omnichannel platform. The marketplace, titled Suvideals, will give its customers unique offers on various products and services. This technology platform will replace Infibeam Avenues, which the company acquired last year.

Talking about this, Shekhar Singh, Vice President for Corporate Communications at Infibeam Avenues Limited stated that Infibeam Avenues, which operated a marketplace under the flagship brand infibeam.com will now function as suvideals.ooo. “The new marketplace will be operated and controlled by Suvidhaa Infoserve. It will enable retailers, distributors, traders, companies to participate on the tech-forward platform and clear stuck inventory through flash sales offered to the millions of customers at the best rates,” he added.

Suvideals aims to tap the “bottom of pyramid customers” in the price-conscious semi-urban and rural markets competitive deals. The marketplace, which is currently under beta testing with close group of users, will focus on selling only one branded product daily at attractive liquidation prices until inventory lasts. These products will be available as part of a clearance sale to retailers as well as individuals. This will help brands to liquidate their unsold inventory and buyers to get the best deal possible, with most of the products on sale available as part of an exclusive offering.

The combination of online platform clubbed with its network of over 91,000 retail outlets across India serving over 4500 pincodes in India. Suvidhaa claims to have a user network of over 40 million and this new omnichannel network will enable it to engage with a larger customer base, including millions of customers acquired from Infibeam. It will also help it boost its presence among small merchants in the tier two and three cities of the country.