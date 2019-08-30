App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 05:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fintech startup Suvidhaa Infoserve marks e-commerce foray with Suvideals

It will replace Infibeam Avenues’ technology platform with the ‘one deal per day’ concept and target its existing network of 40 million customers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai-based fintech firm Suvidhaa Infoserve has announced its foray into e-commerce space through an omnichannel platform. The marketplace, titled Suvideals, will give its customers unique offers on various products and services. This technology platform will replace Infibeam Avenues, which the company acquired last year.

Talking about this, Shekhar Singh, Vice President for Corporate Communications at Infibeam Avenues Limited stated that Infibeam Avenues, which operated a marketplace under the flagship brand infibeam.com will now function as suvideals.ooo. “The new marketplace will be operated and controlled by Suvidhaa Infoserve. It will enable retailers, distributors, traders, companies to participate on the tech-forward platform and clear stuck inventory through flash sales offered to the millions of customers at the best rates,” he added.

Suvideals aims to tap the “bottom of pyramid customers” in the price-conscious semi-urban and rural markets competitive deals. The marketplace, which is currently under beta testing with close group of users, will focus on selling only one branded product daily at attractive liquidation prices until inventory lasts. These products will be available as part of a clearance sale to retailers as well as individuals. This will help brands to liquidate their unsold inventory and buyers to get the best deal possible, with most of the products on sale available as part of an exclusive offering.

Close

The combination of online platform clubbed with its network of over 91,000 retail outlets across India serving over 4500 pincodes in India. Suvidhaa claims to have a user network of over 40 million and this new omnichannel network will enable it to engage with a larger customer base, including millions of customers acquired from Infibeam. It will also help it boost its presence among small merchants in the tier two and three cities of the country.

related news

Formed in 2007 as a digital payment fintech, Suvidhaa Infoserve provides services and financial products through partnerships with over 300 financial institutions and service providers. It provides facilities to make payments for a host of services like utility bill payment services, renewal insurance premium collection services, telecom, mobile, DTH recharges among other things. Shapoorji Pallonji Mistry is an angel investor backing the fintech and owns a minority stake in the company.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 30, 2019 05:34 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.