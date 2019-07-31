Fintech startup Progcap secures a Series A investment of $5 million

Delhi-based Progcap has recently secured $5 million as part of its Series A investment. Led by Sequoia India, the round also saw participation from MV Nair, Chairman of CIBIL, Sandeep Tandon, ex- founder of Freecharge along with existing investors GrowX Ventures Fund and Somak Ghosh.

Founded in 2017 by Pallavi Shrivastava and Himanshu Chandra, Progcap is a financial technology company which facilitates debt capital for underserved micro and small businesses in India. The venture leverages its innovative Last Mile Retailer Finance solution to enable access to collateral-free loans to retailers.

Speaking on the investment, co-founder Pallavi Shrivastava, said, “We are delighted to have Sequoia India, with its rich experience of providing support to some of the biggest technology start-ups in India, on board as our investor. The capital infusion will help us strengthen our operations, build on our technological differentiation, and accelerate the pace of our pan-India expansion. The continued faith that our existing investors have demonstrated by participating in our latest funding round also encourages us to build on our good work so far and make financial inclusion a tangible reality for more micro and small businesses in the country.”

Ashish Agrawal, Principal, Sequoia Capital India Advisors, added, ”India has multi-layered distribution chains where credit is an important enabler. Currently, only large distributors are able to get access to inventory financing through banks and other formal channels. With a well-designed product, Progcap is able to extend credit to smaller sub-dealers and retailers. Sequoia India is excited to partner with Progcap in their vision to provide access to formal credit to such small businesses in India.”