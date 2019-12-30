Startup Investors Shun Asia in 2019; Flock to Americas and Europe

HexGn released a study of the funding trends in the global startup ecosystem in 2019; the team analyzed over 60,000 deals and one million data points for the report.

Globally, the total funding for technology startups this year dipped by 22 percent to USD 293 billion from USD 375 billion in 2018, with a 27 percent drop in deals. Health & Medtech clocked the highest number of transactions, while Fintech scored in terms of numbers in 2019.

In North America, funding came down to USD 154 billion from USD 165 billion in 2018, with a 31 percent drop in deals. However, If there ever was a time in recent years that the US moved far ahead of others, it is 2019. The US attracted more startup funding than the next 30 countries combined, combing USD 100 billion more startup funding than second-placed China. San Francisco Bay Area, on its own, drew 18 percent of the global startup funding.

Asia bore the brunt with investments shrinking 47 percent to USD 83 billion from USD 157 billion last year, and the deals went down by 27 percent, primarily due to China startup funding crashing from USD 117 billion to just USD 51 billion in 2019, a drop of 56 percent. However, India bucked the Asian mayhem, with investments surging to USD 14 billion, up 18 percent in 2019.

Despite being in the news for 'Brexit,' declining auto sales and banking sector woes, Europe startup funding held steady. Investments went up by eight percent from USD 43 billion to USD 47 billion in 2019, with the number of deals dropping by 20 percent, due to the continued focus of European governments on startups.