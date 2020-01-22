Speak the language of convenience with Voice Banking

How often have you related ‘banking’ with a bored teller, sitting behind a desk, handling a pile of files manually? This image has seen a significant change since the past decade. With a surge in digital banking, banking has become smart and convenient. Additionally, technological advancements and their incorporation in the banking sector have opened limitless possibilities.

One such smart transition is the use of IoT (Internet of Things) for banking. With IoT devices, customers can access multiple banking services like ATM locator, credit/debit transfer, balance inquiry, etc. in real-time. The next vision is to have touchless banking, and this milestone can be achieved with ‘Voice banking’, experts indicate.

Based on a whitepaper issued by Voicify, an estimate of about 1 billion voice searches were reported on a monthly basis in January 2018. Canalys forecast suggested that the worldwide smart speaker installed base would reach 207.9 Million in 2019. These numbers indicate the potential of conversational banking.



Smart speakers have become a household commodity and with them, consumers are able to accomplish banking functions from the comfort of their home.



Voice banking provides clear communication, reducing the risk of mishaps.



For specially-abled people, conversational banking is a boon, as it reduces dependency on others.



Voice banking is quite inexpensive as smart speakers are an affordable product today.



Bank employees can increase productivity as voice banking relieves them from basic query handling.



As voice banking continues to reshape the banking industry, here are few of the many perks of its usage:

According to PwC, voice searches through mobile phones were between 20-30 percent in February 2019, which is predicted to increase to above 50 percent by 2020.

Future of Voice banking

Despite the striking attributes and solid forecasts, Voice Banking is faced with consumer reservations. Voice technology is fairly new and encryption for virtual assistants and smart speakers is still moderate. This makes the user susceptible to cyber-crime. Moreover, the efficiency of voice banking is directly proportional to the user’s adaptability. Mercator research in 2019 revealed that 67 percent of smart speaker owners were at ease with conversational banking, while only 13 percent of non-speaker owners were accustomed to it.

The future holds great potential. However, industry experts point out that a holistic interaction model should be developed using technologies like cloud, instead of merely using voice commands for menial tasks. With application and network-level upgrades, conversational banking can be recuperated and security can be advanced. Experts also predict that fintechs and tech companies will play a crucial role in further enhancing the adoption of voice banking.

For example, the OCBC bank in Singapore has partnered with Google to provide AI-based voice banking services. Customers just have to instruct Google Assistant, “OK Google, talk to OCBC” to access banking services like savings, financial planning, securing market information, etc.