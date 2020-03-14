Smart banking: Digitising the money economy

Prabhakar Venugopal

Credit cards were a rage a decade ago, until digital wallets and mobile payment apps swept the financial landscape. Bank branches, which were once flooded with customers, are now almost deserted and overshadowed by digital interfaces. The existence of the once-popular cheque is now in question, and the ATM, too, might lose its relevance in a cashless economy. These are just a few, but monumental, shifts in the banking ecosystem that have been heralded by digitisation. Today, we are in the era of the smart bank, where money as a currency is mutating into its digital form.



Agility to welcome the new



While the millennials, Gen Z and even baby boomers are adopting the digital ecosystem rapidly, many old, established banks are still slow and almost numb to the digital influence. Their brand affinity, which was once unquestioned, might soon fade as innovative fintechs and large competitive banks are alluring customers with next-gen interfaces, new financial products and trustworthy processes. To kickstart the shift from a ‘bank’ to a ‘smart bank’, these organisations need agility, personalisation and cybersecurity.

With the advent of top-performing mobile and web applications, consumers no longer want to visit a physical bank branch—they want the bank branch to be available over an app! Large, established banks need the agility to rapidly change technology infrastructure, manual processes and archaic paradigms to align with the ever-changing needs of the millennials and Gen Z. In the backdrop of the recent mega-mergers of public sector banks in the country, agility plays a key differentiator. Merged banks must quickly consolidate core banking systems, applications and processes to be able to serve customers as a single entity.

As digitisation becomes mainstream, banks need agility to offer new products at speed, accelerate compliance with new regulations and prepare for the unexpected. It means revamping large hierarchical teams to introduce dynamic, autonomous units that can act and react quickly.

Personalisation for value-driven banking



Cybersecurity to strengthen trust



In the Indian banking sector, regional banks are only now appreciating the value of customer experience. Generic, one-size-fits-all approaches must be replaced with a bouquet of solutions that cater to customers of different demographics and socio-economic backgrounds. While 24/7 services, speed and security are key to enhancing experiences, personalisation will be a bank’s trump card. And ushering in greater levels of personalisation requires digitisation. Using location data, banking software now can send customised notifications to customers. Artificial Intelligence should be leveraged to create personalised recommendations by analysing banking history, customer behaviour patterns and online data. It is just the beginning, and banks that leverage AI and analytics are at the threshold of a new, more personalised era of banking.

Banks hold the customer’s most valuable asset—money. As customers and banks increasingly go cashless, the process of securing the customer’s money and details has now become every bank’s nightmare. What’s more, cyber attackers are becoming increasingly smarter, and banks that are transitioning to phygital ecosystems are under severe stress to ward off fraudsters and maintain customer trust. Customers leave digital data trails, which expose them to phishing attacks, and stringent cybersecurity measures are required.

As cybercrimes are data crimes, banks need to be able to keep fraudsters at bay, by using data effectively. They need predictive analytics that can help them prevent fraud before it happens. Banks also need to put in a consolidated cybersecurity platform across the organisation such that all functions and activities can be monitored from a single dashboard.



Data management to maximise resilience



The platform should be able to visualise consumer behaviour patterns, analyse security threats automatically, send out alerts and predict future hacks accurately. Maintaining trust across channels from cash and cards to UPI apps and blockchain-based solutions are crucial for tomorrow’s smart banks. They need the smartness to anticipate a customer’s requirement proactively. Processes must be well-defined and simple. The customer must feel valued and secured.

Today, tape data backups are on the verge of extinction as next-gen banks are embracing multi-data centre replication strategies to drive business resiliency. Rapid digitisation in recent times has allowed banks to expand their data sources to include credit bureaus, online behaviour analysis, social networks, geospatial data, and mobile networks. Managing these mammoth volumes needs a framework that encompasses storage, enrichment, activation, and monetisation (SEAM) of data and is indispensable for banks looking to unlock value from data. The insights gleaned through this process can then be monetised by banks effectively to stay ahead of the game.

However, this does not overshadow the need for resiliency of data stores. Banks need a robust data protection solution to secure data from natural disasters such as storms and blackouts, and safeguard against manmade risks such as terrorist attacks and cybercrimes. In cases where they cannot prevent a disaster, banks must have the technology to recover from it. Automated data backup and replication, multi-data centres and the capability to recover data within minutes are some of the key features of a modern data recovery and management solution. Data holds tremendous power, which is why effective cutting-edge data protection and management are vital for smart banking.

The transition to a smart banking ecosystem relies heavily on technology. Blockchain, optimal data management systems, advanced data analytics, intelligent automation and stringent security measures are the need of the hour. At the same time, banks must now comply with multiple new regulations, such as the GDPR in Europe and the Basel III in India. While banks have started making significant investments in technology, they must first have a strategy in place that clearly defines the advantages of these investments. Also, they need the expertise of service providers to be able to migrate systems and customer records to new, more effective platforms without disrupting day-to-day activities. To unlock the potential of smart banking, the enterprise needs the right technology keys.