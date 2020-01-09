Sipree relaunches as DigitalPay

Sipree, a digital payment provider, will henceforth be known as DigitalPay. This rebrand comes with the introduction of several new partnerships that extensively broaden the company’s payment platform to deliver instantaneous payouts. These include rebates, refunds, litigation settlements and other one-time payments through digital debit cards, PayPal, Amazon, direct debit to bank and more than 250 premium retailer options.

DigitalPay has the largest set of payment endpoint options currently available in the marketplace, offering unprecedented choice in payout options, particularly for the travel, legal services administrator, consumer rebate, and gig economy (large independent contractor business) verticals. DigitalPay is focused on these four sectors since they have the largest opportunity for payout growth, and each vertical presents unique use case challenges that can be improved through digital payments.

“DigitalPay is excited to be setting a new standard for consumer choice, convenience and speed that will greatly improve brand satisfaction,” said DigitalPay chairman and lead investor, Andy Sandler.