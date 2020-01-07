Singapore Digital Bank License race heats up with Internet firm Sea’s entry

Southeast Asia’s leading consumer internet company, Sea Limited, has applied for a digital full bank license in Singapore.

Forrest Li, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Sea, said: “Digital innovation is in Sea’s DNA and, as Southeast Asia’s leading consumer internet company born and bred in Singapore, we believe we are ideally suited to lead the country’s next wave of innovation in financial services.

Our mission has always been to better lives of people and businesses of our region through technology, and we have a strong track record of building world-class multi-billion dollar digital businesses inspired by this mission. Through Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney, we have unrivalled insight into the needs and wants of millennials and SMEs across the region.”

Earlier, players like Grab, Razer and Ant Financial had applied for digital full bank licence in the country.