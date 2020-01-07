App
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Singapore Digital Bank License race heats up with Internet firm Sea’s entry

Sea’s digital bank will focus on addressing the unmet needs of millennials and SMEs, with a mission to better the lives of individuals and businesses in Singapore with financial services through technology.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Southeast Asia’s leading consumer internet company, Sea Limited, has applied for a digital full bank license in Singapore.

Forrest Li, Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer of Sea, said: “Digital innovation is in Sea’s DNA and, as Southeast Asia’s leading consumer internet company born and bred in Singapore, we believe we are ideally suited to lead the country’s next wave of innovation in financial services.

Our mission has always been to better lives of people and businesses of our region through technology, and we have a strong track record of building world-class multi-billion dollar digital businesses inspired by this mission. Through Garena, Shopee, and SeaMoney, we have unrivalled insight into the needs and wants of millennials and SMEs across the region.”

Close

Earlier, players like Grab, Razer and Ant Financial had applied for digital full bank licence in the country.

related news

SeaMoney is Sea’s digital financial services (DFS) arm and operates one of the fastest growing DFS networks in Southeast Asia. SeaMoney’s offerings include e-wallet services, payment processing, micro-lending, and related digital financial services. These services and products are offered in various markets in Southeast Asia under AirPay, ShopeePay, Shopee PayLater, and other related brands. Sea’s DFS arm was established in 2014 as AirPay. As its suite of DFS product offerings and brands expanded, Sea introduced SeaMoney as the new name for its DFS business in late 2019.

First Published on Jan 7, 2020 07:33 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

