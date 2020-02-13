App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 08:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Shriram Life Insurance bags award for Best Customer Experience

Customer-centric approach driven by innovation and technology to serve the unique requirements of our customers won laurels for the company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Shriram Life Insurance Company has won the Award for Best Customer Experience in Financial Sector – Non Banking, during the 13th Edition of The Customer FEST Awards, 2020 conducted by Kamikaze B2B media.

The Award was announced by Kamikaze B2B media, basis the self-assessment report submitted by the nominees followed by a Jury round to evaluate on the 5 key parameters of customer experiences and business impact thereof. The Award was received by Bala Sundar, Executive Director - Shriram Transport Finance Corporation, accompanied by Atul Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, Madhavi Shrine, Deputy Chief Underwriter & Head – Customer First on behalf of the company.

Casparus Kromhout, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Shriram Life Insurance Company Limited, said, “Shriram Life works with the purpose of extending financial protection to the segments of society that are most vulnerable to financial catastrophe through the loss of a breadwinner. We believe in a customer centric approach driven by innovation and technology to serve the unique requirements of our customers. A large portion of our customers reside in rural areas which requires us to customize processes and offerings to suit their needs. Shriram Life has inherited this purpose of Social Service and Economic Inclusion from the Shriram Group; and receiving this award as the group completes 45 years reaffirms our focus on serving our customers”

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 08:32 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

