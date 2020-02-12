How MANI aids differently abled to manage their cash transactions

As per the National Blindness and Visually Impaired survey released by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in 2019, the number of people suffering from blindness has declined from 12 million in 2006-07 to 4.8 million last year. That’s certainly a welcome news.

Add to this, to aid the visually challenged in the country, in January 2020, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced a mobile app that can identify a currency note’s denomination. The Mobile Aided Note Identifier, or MANI, is freely available for Android and iOS operating systems and also works offline after installation.

It is a great help for the differently abled, especially after the introduction of new notes since demonetization. These banknotes from the Mahatma Gandhi series contained features, like tactile markings and variable note sizes, to help the visually challenged. However, it still resulted in mix-ups during their daily dealings.

MANI app is designed to make it easier for the differently abled to manage their cash transactions independently. Want to know more about the app?