How MANI aids differently abled to manage their cash transactions

Here is a look at how RBI’s MANI app has been designed to help the differently-abled manage their cash transactions with greater ease.
As per the National Blindness and Visually Impaired survey released by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan in 2019, the number of people suffering from blindness has declined from 12 million in 2006-07 to 4.8 million last year. That’s certainly a welcome news.
Add to this, to aid the visually challenged in the country, in January 2020, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) introduced a mobile app that can identify a currency note’s denomination. The Mobile Aided Note Identifier, or MANI, is freely available for Android and iOS operating systems and also works offline after installation.
It is a great help for the differently abled, especially after the introduction of new notes since demonetization. These banknotes from the Mahatma Gandhi series contained features, like tactile markings and variable note sizes, to help the visually challenged. However, it still resulted in mix-ups during their daily dealings.
MANI app is designed to make it easier for the differently abled to manage their cash transactions independently. Want to know more about the app?
- Once downloaded on a smartphone, the MANI app seeks permission to access the camera, since this feature is needed to scan the currency notes. The user can place either the front or the back of the note to be scanned. It can also identify folded notes.
- Scan results are best achieved when notes are placed at a distance of five to seven inches from the phone’s rear camera.
- The app has two options to provide scan results – visual or visual and hearing. In case of the latter, it reads out the result in Hindi and English. However, users have to give it permission to access the voice command feature.
- In case a user opts for a visual scan, the result is presented as text on screen.
- MANI also has pre-defined vibrations to help the differently-abled identify various denominations. A Rs 5 note will produce a single vibration, while Rs 10 and Rs 20 will elicit two and three vibrations, in that order. Four and five vibrations mean it is Rs 50 and Rs 100 notes, while six and seven is for Rs 200 and Rs 500, respectively. A Rs 2,000 note will cause the phone to buzz eight times. If the app cannot identify any note, a long vibration is emitted, which means the note needs to be re-scanned.
- A user does not need to set up an online account or password to operate the app making MANI very user-friendly.
- While MANI can identify the currency note’s denomination, it cannot authenticate whether it is genuine or counterfeit. This is an important for the visually feature, who are more susceptible to scams and frauds.
- Another drawback about the app is that if one has a bundle of notes, scanning each one individually to calculate the total tally is a cumbersome exercise. This is especially in case the user is at a public place like a market where they might not want to handle wads of cash for security reasons.
Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.