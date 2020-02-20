SEBI’s regulatory sandbox for fintechs to boost innovation

On February 17, 2020, Monday, The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) finally authorized the live-testing of products, service and business models pitched by Fintechs. This will be practised on a handful of customers at first to examine the utility and efficiency of the latest innovation.

The official framework is being called ‘Innovation sandbox,’ which is a closed environment for testing and experimentation by Fintech firms. In this protected ecosystem, Fintech firms can subject their new products to live scenarios and check their capability in the real market. This will significantly promote innovation within the Indian fintech ecosystem, experts believe.

“India's securities regulator SEBI has given the nod for its regulatory sandbox; exciting times ahead for #fintech's in #India focused on capital markets,” tweeted Rahul Mathur, Consulting Analyst at Accenture UK.

However, live data sets will still not be made available to fintechs testing their products. “The datasets provided to the market will be historical and anonymized, and will also contain data related to episodic market events. However, live data will not be made available to participants,” according to a statement from SEBI.

A supervisory committee consisting of the market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) and qualified registrar and share transfer agents will develop the operating guidelines for the framework, and will also include members from fintech startups, academia, angel investors and the likes.

All SEBI-registered entities will be eligible to participate in such a 'regulatory sandbox,' a live testing environment where new products processes, services, and business models can be deployed on a limited set of eligible customers for a specified period with certain relaxations in rules and guidelines. SEBI has permitted cross-domain testing for this regulatory sandbox, which enables a regulated entity test solution even for those activities for which it is not registered.

SEBI’s move was welcomed positively by the fintech community in the country. “This news is definitely welcomed. Finally, we have some good updates from the regulator drawing that fine line, identifying each service individually and giving it a name. I think now businesses will be able to focus clearly on its core objectives,” wrote Rajan Pathak, Founder & MD at Adapt Fintech Advisors. “In my opinion, now FinTech platforms will play a major role in cutting the operational and servicing costs for RIA’s, especially for those who want to expand the business and increase their clientele across the country,” he added.