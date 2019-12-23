Satin Creditcare CMD on how its micro loans are empowering the economically underserved

V Bhatia

Since offering micro loans to urban shopkeepers in 1990s, Satin Creditcare has come a long way. Over the years, it built a differentiated business approach based on the Joint Liability Group model to provide collateral-free, microcredit facilities to economically active women in rural, semi-urban and urban areas, who otherwise have inadequate access to conventional financial service providers.

It also caters to individual businesses and MSMEs for housing finance, development of water connections and sanitation facilities and product financing for purchasing of solar lamps or bicycles.

HP Singh, CMD of Satin Creditcare, explains how the company uses technology to provide collateral-free micro-credit to India’s economically underserved population.

Q: How large is India’s low-income community population?

A: As per Observer Research Foundation, due to the PMJDY, almost 357 million individuals come under the fold of financial inclusion. These people, who never had a bank account, but now do, with almost 53 percent comprising women.

If we consider India’s microfinance growth, as per the latest MFIN Micrometer report, the entire sector observed a 42 percent growth percent in Q1FY19-20 over Q1FY18-19 with the total loan portfolio (GLP) at INR 1,90,684 cr as on June 30, 2019. As per Micrometer, the total number of microfinance loan accounts stood at INR 9.27 cr in Q1FY19-20.

We have serviced 36.3 lakh customers and want to deepen our presence in the rural, semi-urban and urban areas, particularly those ill-penetrated by other microfinance institutions, across 22 states and union territories.

Q: How do you try to map the needs of this customer profile?

A: Our on-field community service officers (CSO) survey newer areas where business operations can be started as per pre-defined parameters and onboard new clients as per their eligibility. Our in-house transformational technology (Loan Management System) has been our game changer.

Our automated psychometric implementation has enabled Customer Tests, resulting in reduced risk on customers with negative intentions. Besides making operations quicker and easier, we have brought down customer acquisition to disbursement journey from 18 days to a few minutes.

Our real-time digital platform supports the end-to-end lending process and is equipped with comprehensive reporting capabilities, audit trails and logs, detailed information about loan histories, transaction reports, required decision making reports and numerous management analysis and real-time dashboards.

Q: How do you leverage technology to assess customer credit worthiness before loan disbursal?

A: To build a quality loan portfolio, since January 2019, we administer psychometric tests to potential borrowers. The statistical psychometric test facilitates a potential borrower’s intention to repay the loan (beside the credit score filter).