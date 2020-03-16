ReBIT warns customers of COVID-19 related cyber frauds

The IT arm of Reserve Bank of India, in its latest edition of Cyber Pulse monthly newsletter, has warned users to be wary of Coronavirus related cyber frauds, which are increasing across the globe.

This message comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) issuing a warning about instances of cyber criminals exploiting fears of COVID-19 by duping people through phishing mails. Such mails, according to the circular, appeal for donations to response plans, request user’s credentials, or contain malicious web links to fraudulent websites. Besides, WHO has also instructed the public to report scams and advised on tips to stay away from the phishing attacks.

Nandkumar Saravade, CEO, ReBIT wrote in his foreword to the newsletter, “With the WHO declaring the COVID-19 as a pandemic - global outbreak of a serious new illness that exhibits “sustained transmission throughout the world," – the topmost priority of all professionals is safety of their teams and families. However, the malevolent elements in the society seek to convert such occasions into opportunities for gain. Phishing attacks using the Corona virus vector are on the rise. This is no time for panic, but for actions based on knowledge and resolve to maintain business continuity.”

Excerpts from the newsletter:

As there is a widespread increase in the public apprehensions regarding COVID-19, cyber criminals have already started using it and the chaos due to unofficial communications and rumors to their advantage. They are attempting to deceive the public for extracting money or other sensitive information through various means. Attempts will be made by cyber criminals to exploit the sentiments of the people and not just their lack of awareness. One of the ruses is to appeal for donations to fight against the disease. The public should know about phishing or vishing and be advised to remain vigilant at all times, exercise caution in handling any communication with a COVID-19-related subject line, attachment, URL and be wary of social media pleas, texts, or calls related to it.



As a standard safe practice, do not reveal any sensitive personal or financial information in response to any communication on the topic.



Avoid clicking on links in unsolicited emails and be wary of attachments. See here for tips on exercising caution when using email attachments.



Use trusted and legitimate websites such as WHO’s webpage, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare webpage (India), or the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website for researching more information and latest news regarding COVID-19.



Any fraudulent transactions that have happened need to be reported immediately to the bank and to the nearest police station.

Following precautions can be taken in order not to fall prey to such scams: