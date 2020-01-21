Razorpay releases ‘The Era of Rising FinTech Report’

Financial services company, Razorpay’s report on ‘The Era of Rising Fintech’ revealed online payments in Delhi NCR grew by 235 percent from 2018 (Jan-Dec) to 2019(Jan-Dec), making it the second city in India leading in digital payments in 2019 after Bengaluru.

The fourth edition of the report, launched in Delhi, provides an in-depth study of a rapidly evolving FinTech ecosystem in India. It analyses the patterns of digital transactions and the impact of industry innovations such as UPI which are harnessing this digitally inclusive economy.

Here are some interesting insights about the adoption of digital payments in Delhi NCR. All the findings in this report are based on transactions held on the Razorpay platform from January 2018 to December 2019.

Delhi (2018-2019):

Delhi NCR was the second most digitised state in 2019, contributing 13.05 percent in 2019 (up from 10.9 percent in 2018)

Credit and Debit cards were the highest contributors in the P2M (Peer-to-Merchant) segment in 2019 with an estimated share of 64 percent, followed by UPI (20 percent) and Netbanking (15 percent) (2018: Cards: 62 percent, Netbanking: 22 percent and UPI: 12 percent)

UPI started to gain a larger share in online payments with a surging growth of 442 percent in 2019

Google Pay continued to be the most preferred UPI app with 50 percent of the market share in 2019, followed by PhonePe (25 percent), BHIM (12 percent) and Paytm (9 percent).

With a contribution of 5 percent in 2018, the contribution of the Financial Services sector more than doubled (12 percent) in 2019, emerging as one of the top three industries in Delhi; the top two sectors in 2019 were Food & Beverage (15 percent) and Transportation (14 percent)

Interestingly, over the last one-and-a-half years, traditional sectors such as Insurance and Mutual Funds have been embracing online methods for payment acceptance. In 2019, of the 12 percent growth in the Financial Services sector, 80 percent share came from online lending, 14 percent from insurance and 5 percent from mutual funds

UPI has been dominating payment modes such as Netbanking and Wallets. The contribution of Netbanking declined from 22 percent in 2018 to 15 percent in 2019 and Wallets from 3 percent in 2018 to 2 percent in 2019. The most preferred wallets in Delhi in 2019 were Ola Money (27 percent), Amazon Pay (25 percent) and Mobikwik (12 percent).

India (2018-2019):

Digital transactions grew by 338 percent from 2018 (Jan-Dec) to 2019 (Jan-Dec)

In 2019 (Top cities), Bangalore was the most digitised city (23.31 percent), whereas Delhi, climbed up the ladder to the second spot (10.44 percent) followed by Hyderabad (7.61 percent).

In 2019 (Top states), Karnataka saw the highest adoption of digital payments (26.64 percent) followed by Maharashtra (15.92 percent) and Delhi NCR (13.01 percent)

While the usage of Cards (46 percent) and Netbanking (11 percent) saw a decline in 2019, down from 56 percent and 23 percent for cards and Netbanking respectively in 2018, UPI (38 percent) went up from 17 percent in 2018

Amazon Pay was the most preferred wallet among consumers (33 percent), followed by Ola Money (17 percent) in 2019

The top 3 sectors in digital payment adoption for 2019 were Food and Beverage (26 percent), Financial Services (12.5 percent) and Transportation (8 percent)

Among UPI, Google Pay contributed 59 percent, PhonePe contributed 26 percent, followed by Paytm (7 percent) and BHIM (6 percent) in digital transactions in 2019