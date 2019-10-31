Fintech Rapyd appoints ex-Uber executive lead India operations

Global Fintech-as-a-Service platform Rapyd has appointed Mahesh Muraleedharan to lead its operations in India. In his role as Country Manager, Mahesh will be overseeing Rapyd's business operations in India from Bangalore and expand the company's footprint in the market.

The move signifies Rapyd's growing commitment to South Asia and its strategic focus on growing in India, one of the most prominent and dynamic markets across all of Asia Pacific. The company is looking at enabling Indian platform companies and innovators to develop new services as they grow regionally and globally, as well as to help global companies expanding into India to tap into the country's large and growing millennial population, while simplifying access to the revolutionary changes in the Indian payments landscape.

"India provides immense growth opportunities for Global and Regional companies across many industries, from eCommerce to logistics. There are tectonic shifts happening in the Indian Payments landscape right now, driven by the development of UPI (India's national real-time payment system), the emergence of strong local wallets, and a decade-long focus by progressive regulators to drive adoption of digital payment methods. We feel that Rapyd can play an important role in helping Indian innovators to grow, as well as to connect this visionary ecosystem to the rest of the world," says Joel Yarbrough, VP Asia Pacific, Rapyd.

Mahesh is a veteran of India's startup ecosystem who brings with him hands-on experience of funding, launching, nurturing and scaling early-stage operations for tech-enabled businesses at Uber, Oyo, UrbanTouch, and VentureEast.