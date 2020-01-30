Pine Labs launches Merged QR Product for UPI and Bharat QR Apps

Pine Labs today announced the launch of Pine Labs Paper POS for its merchants. Pine Labs Paper POS is an all-in-one solution for accepting multiple forms of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Bharat QR payments through a single merged static QR at the point of sale. Merchants can use Pine Labs Paper POS to accept payments across different kinds of UPI and Bharat QR payments, including those from Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PayZapp, PhonePe, YONO, among others. Using the Pine Labs countertop POS machines - Plutus and Plutus Smart - merchants can print a customer chargeslip, thus, immediately confirming the transaction.

"We, at Pine Labs, are constantly striving to develop innovative technology solutions to cater to the requirements of our diverse merchant base and their customers. Paper POS is our latest innovation, and will accelerate the growth of electronic payments acceptance in the country. It will not only be a one-stop solution for acceptance of all payments through UPI and Bharat QR, it will also save transaction cost," said Venkat Paruchuri, Chief Product Officer, Pine Labs.