you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 26, 2020 08:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PhonePe users can now chat with other users while transacting

In the coming weeks, PhonePe will enhance the chat with features like group chat which will make it easy for users to request/collect money from friends and family on the platform.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

PhonePe has recently launched a chat feature on the PhonePe app. Using chat, PhonePe users can now have a conversation with each other while requesting money or confirming the receipt of a payment without needing any other messaging apps, PhonePe has stated in its blog. This feature also enables our users to keep track of their transactions along with the conversation history, it added.

The early response has been staggering, with users already posting more than 2 million new text messages on PhonePe every day.

PhonePe chat is offered as an integrated experience within the money transfer flow on the app. Users just need to open the app and select a contact from their contact list. They will then see two options, ‘Chat’ and ‘Send’. Users can click on ‘Chat’ to send a message and click on ‘Send’ to make a payment.

A user’s transaction history on the PhonePe app is displayed in the chat flow, making it a highly engaging experience. In the coming weeks, PhonePe will enhance the chat with features like group chat which will make it easy for users to request/collect money from friends and family on the platform.

First Published on Feb 26, 2020 08:43 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech #PhonePe

