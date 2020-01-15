Persistent Systems, Gojoko announce joint offering for credit unions

Persistent Systems and fintech platform leader Gojoko today announced a joint offering - the Community Lenders Gô Digital Platform running on the Persistent Digital Credit Union Solution. Persistent also announced the availability of the Persistent Digital Bank Solution, which includes an industry-first actbot, providing new levels of proactive interaction with customers.

Community Lenders Gô Digital Platform helps community banks and credit unions to help them grow and expand into modern financial institutions. The solution offers customers the choice of modularized capabilities based on their needs, which will run on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The new service will provide the agility necessary to enable banks and credit unions to rapidly design, launch, service and scale banking and lending portfolios. It also offers credit unions an effective way to leverage a cutting-edge banking platform without significant investment. Gojoko deploys a fintech platform, digital customer interface and advanced digital marketing to its banking customers. Persistent provides systems integration, including the aggregation of loans and booking into the Mambu banking platform.