Last Updated : Jan 15, 2020 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Persistent Systems, Gojoko announce joint offering for credit unions

The new service will provide the agility necessary to enable banks and credit unions.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Persistent Systems and fintech platform leader Gojoko today announced a joint offering - the Community Lenders Gô Digital Platform running on the Persistent Digital Credit Union Solution. Persistent also announced the availability of the Persistent Digital Bank Solution, which includes an industry-first actbot, providing new levels of proactive interaction with customers.

Community Lenders Gô Digital Platform helps community banks and credit unions to help them grow and expand into modern financial institutions. The solution offers customers the choice of modularized capabilities based on their needs, which will run on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The new service will provide the agility necessary to enable banks and credit unions to rapidly design, launch, service and scale banking and lending portfolios. It also offers credit unions an effective way to leverage a cutting-edge banking platform without significant investment. Gojoko deploys a fintech platform, digital customer interface and advanced digital marketing to its banking customers. Persistent provides systems integration, including the aggregation of loans and booking into the Mambu banking platform.

Community Lenders Gô Digital Platform is the first Persistent Digital Bank Solution, designed as a ready to use set of Digital Banking components and expertly integrates with existing IT systems. The microservices-based integration layer and sandbox is hosted on AWS and is available worldwide. For smaller financial institutions, like community credit unions, this solution removes the technology barrier to entry and allows them to focus on their core mission.

First Published on Jan 15, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

