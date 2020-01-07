PayPal acquires Honey Science Corporation for $4bn

This transaction will transform the shopping experience for PayPal's consumers while increasing sales and customer engagement for its merchants.
PayPal has completed its acquisition of Honey Science Corporation for approximately USD 4 billion in cash. This transaction will transform the shopping experience for PayPal's consumers while increasing sales and customer engagement for its merchants.
"We're thrilled to complete this transformative transaction and to welcome the Honey team to the PayPal family," said Dan Schulman, president and CEO of PayPal. "The addition of Honey to our platform enables a significant step forward in our commitment to provide powerful services and tools for merchants and consumers, move beyond our core checkout proposition and significantly enhance the shopping experience for our 300 million consumers and merchants."Honey Co-founders George Ruan and Ryan Hudson will continue to lead the Honey team as part of PayPal's global consumer product and technology organization, reporting to Senior Vice President John Kunze.