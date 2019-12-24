PayPal completes acquisition of China’s GoPay

PayPal Holdings announced that it has completed its acquisition of a 70 percent equity interest in Guofubao Information Technology (GoPay), following approval of the transaction by the People's Bank of China on September 30.

With the close of the deal, PayPal is the first foreign payments platform licensed to provide online payment services in China.

“We're pleased to complete this historic transaction, which enables us to broaden our participation in such a dynamic market," said Dan Schulman, president and CEO, PayPal.

"This important step will allow us to be a stronger partner to Chinese financial institutions and technology platforms. We look forward to contributing to the growth of China's e-commerce and payments ecosystem," he added.