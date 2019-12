PayPal completes acquisition of China’s GoPay

PayPal Holdings announced that it has completed its acquisition of a 70 percent equity interest in Guofubao Information Technology (GoPay), following approval of the transaction by the People's Bank of China on September 30.

With the close of the deal, PayPal is the first foreign payments platform licensed to provide online payment services in China.

“We're pleased to complete this historic transaction, which enables us to broaden our participation in such a dynamic market," said Dan Schulman, president and CEO, PayPal.

"This important step will allow us to be a stronger partner to Chinese financial institutions and technology platforms. We look forward to contributing to the growth of China's e-commerce and payments ecosystem," he added.

PayPal platform currently empowers 300 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets. Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.