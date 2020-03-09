App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 09, 2020 08:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NPCI lauds resilience of payments systems in the context of Yes Bank fiasco

Where required, the payment providers identified alternative partner banks who quickly stepped in to address contingency requirements.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

“India’s complete payment ecosystem has displayed the highest sense of Consumer First approach. National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has been a proponent of the Multi Bank model, to ensure full resilience of the ecosystem,” NPCI said in a statement.

“The last leg payment service providers also prefer to work with multiple parties to ensure high availability of payment systems. Where required, the payment providers identified alternative partner banks who quickly stepped in to address contingency requirements. The payment systems have had minimal disruption and the non-Yes Bank customers can make payments for all their daily requirements,” it added.

In September 2017, NPCI advised large UPI payment app providers for a multi-bank approach. There are already few payment apps operating on the multi- bank model and some of them are in the final phases of migration.

“At NPCI, our constant endeavor is to work with the ecosystem to ensure easy, safe and instant payment experiences for consumers and merchants,” it said.

First Published on Mar 9, 2020 08:54 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

