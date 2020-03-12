New-age lenders address need-gap with digital credit underwriting methods

Gaurav Sharma

Technology has had far-reaching impact in the financial services space. This has enabled underserved borrowers – including first-time borrowers and MSMEs – become active participants in the credit lending ecosystem. The fintech revolution seeks to resolve challenges plaguing the lending segment.

Most enterprises, especially small, rural, semi-rural and/or women-led businesses, are either unbanked or unable to access credit lacking collateral. This decreases their creditworthiness, even as they struggle with other challenges.

For instance, their transactions are mostly cash-based and traditional MSMEs rarely maintain records or account books. This increases their credit risk perception amongst lenders, which consequently edges them towards insolvency due to inadequate access to formal credit.

Conventional credit underwriting typically involves a one-size-fits-all approach that ignores each industry’s nuances, making it more challenging for businesses to avail loans. On the other hand, traditional lenders like banks and NBFCs invest their assets in high-profile companies with strong ROIs to highpoint their account books. As a result, MSMEs take a back seat during credit lending decisions, despite their potential.

According to industry estimates, small businesses currently face a credit deficit of over INR 16.6 lakh crore. Fixing this problem is pertinent since this sector accounts for 45% of overall manufacturing output and 40% of India’s exports besides being amongst the biggest employers.

This is where new-age lending platforms step into the picture. They address the need-gap with their digital credit underwriting methods that mitigate a traditional lending institution’s unacceptable ‘time to decision’ and ‘time to cash’.

Dispelling MSME’s financial worries

Leveraging their digital-first service offerings, lending-focused fintechs aim to bridge the massive credit gap between institutional lenders and prospective borrowers. This is by facilitating personalized service delivery, better risk management, seamless lending operations, and advanced credit underwriting for an accurate evaluation of borrowers’ creditworthiness.

The growing adoption of digital services has expanded the scope for new-age lending solutions. With more companies integrating technology into their digital infrastructure, huge volumes of data are generated. New-age lenders are tapping into alternate data sources to seamlessly fulfil the customer’s credit requirements. Such alternate data elements – including transaction histories over online aggregators, GST filing information, revenue data, business performance data and web presence of businesses – are actively used alongside conventional data sets to enhance a borrower’s risk assessment.

Leading fintechs are developing solutions that allows business users to interpret the output of the ML credit model, instead of seeing it as a blackbox. These techniques enhance the borrower’s trust in the platform and establishes a transparent relationship with their lenders.

They also have a highly scalable and flexible platform that interacts with multiple ecosystem partners and data providers through APIs to extract relevant data points. Thus, they are deploying advanced technologies to not only drive enhanced creditworthiness evaluation but also expand their consumer base by identifying and including more creditworthy MSMEs.

MSME-focused digital lending space is expected to reach $100 billion by 2023. As fintech players leverage cutting-edge technologies to power their digital lending operations, credit underwriting and risk assessment processes will become more accurate, efficient, and transparent.