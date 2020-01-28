Naspers CEO explains why the firm wants to back Indian startups

V Bhatia

“Privacy is an area that everyone is concerned about,” said Bob van Dijk, Group CEO of South Africa’s internet and media giant, Naspers, during the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2020 at Davos. “Good companies are taking more proactive steps and responsibility on how technology is playing a big role in people’s lives.”

This is an apt observation at a time when India has passed a Personal Data Protection Bill with stringent localized data storage requirements to protect citizens’ privacy and safeguard their personal data. With technology companies adhering to guidelines of this privacy-focused bill, it is expected that budding fintech segment will get a much-needed fillip given its tech origin.

Van Dijk pointed out that till four years ago, valuations in India’s tech space had lost touch with reality of what people were building and implementing. “We actually did not do any investments in India for two years as we did not see how the operations of building a great business was tied with what people were willing to pay for opportunities. That has come back to reality and it’s a good thing,” he noted.

He said that the company, which has a global market capitalization of $105 billion, will now strengthen its investment in India’s tech startup ecosystem. It will especially focus on contemporary credit products and support entrepreneurs with innovative ideas, rather than back those who imitate existing business models.

This comes on the heels of PayU, Naspers' payments and fintech arm, recently picking up a controlling stake in a PaySense for approximately $185 million. PayU India will merge the latter’s business with its credit division, LazyPay, to fortify its financial offering in India.

During a panel discussion at WEF, van Dijk said the company is interested in technology investments in India. Despite the wilting economic growth in its financial sector, he is confident that there exists plenty of room to back vibrant concepts in the country.

Djik complimented Indian entrepreneurs working to solve local problems rather than emulating global ideas. “Bringing funding and credit opportunities to more Indians has been a fresh focus for us. In the early days, we saw great business models from abroad being executed in India. But India is now innovating, and has now started exporting new concepts and business models abroad,” he pointed out.