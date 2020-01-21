Mumbai-based fintech launches India’s first revenue-based financing platform

Mumbai-based fintech firm, GetVantage, becomes the first venture in India to offer Revenue-Based Financing for India’s burgeoning eCommerce sector.

The GetVantage platform is India’s only fully operational smart alternative funding platform for business-owners to raise growth capital without diluting ownership, and for investors to now fuel India’s growth story more sustainably.

GetVantage offers your online business accessible and affordable Capital advances; financing your business’ digital marketing spends so you can focus on what you do best and double down on growth.

The alternative funding model was born out of the realisation that new economy (online) businesses need a fresh financing solution that’s a native of the digital economy, and designed to work for founders and entrepreneurs by aligning with their mission and values, instead of against them.

This alternate funding model is already gaining significant traction in foreign markets, with firms like Clearbanc, Lighter Capital, and RevUp Capital leading the way in reshaping how digital-first brands are fundraising.

Pioneering this innovation across South Asia, GetVantage is committed to enabling Indian brands and digital businesses get to the next level of scale and profitability in an efficient and sustainable manner without needing founders and business owners giving up equity, board seats, or personal guarantees.

What is Revenue-Based Financing?

Revenue-Based Financing (RBF) is an alternative investment model wherein a company raises capital from an investor based on a data-driven projection of its future revenues. RBF is Non-Equity Financing, meaning the model doesn’t require founders to dilute equity and/ or control in their business. Neither does it ask founders to put up collateral or personal guarantees. The investor recovers the amount invested as a share of the business’ future revenues. That amount typically includes the principal amount plus a flat fee.

“The traditional process of raising capital is complex, cumbersome, and simply doesn’t work for all enterprises and business owners. As a result, India’s burgeoning young entrepreneurs and their digital-first businesses continue to be highly underserved,” says Bhavik Vasa, GetVantage Founder & CEO. “We are the most founder-friendly capital solution. At GetVantage, we are measuring potential not just risk and we believe Revenue-Based Financing can be a gamechanger for the Indian startup and digital enterprise ecosystem. Our model encourages companies to focus on solving problems, generating revenues, growing sustainably and staying true to their mission.”