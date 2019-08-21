App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 08:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Fintech MPOWER raises $100M from Goldman Sachs

The funds will finance MPOWER's portfolio of top international student loans.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

MPOWER Financing, a fintech company and provider of educational loans to high-promise international and DACA students, secured a $100 million loan facility from Goldman Sachs, which brings its total loan financing capital to $200 million.

The funds will finance MPOWER's fast-expanding portfolio of top international student loans, and are in addition to the $100 million raised last year from Community Investment Management.

"We're excited to work with a mix of top commercial and impact-focused investors to ensure that bright students from around the world can fulfill their educational aspirations," said Manu Smadja, MPOWER Financing CEO and co-founder. "The number of international students coming to North America has more than doubled over the past decade, and with our borderless financing we can enable even more bright minds to come."

Close
"This summer has been transformational for MPOWER," added Lana Lodge, SVP of Business Operations at MPOWER Financing. "We've been honored by the industry recognition received for our product and the acceleration in demand for our loans. This partnership with Goldman Sachs puts us one step closer to securitization of a new, global, impact-focused asset class."

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 08:10 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.