Fintech MPOWER raises $100M from Goldman Sachs

MPOWER Financing, a fintech company and provider of educational loans to high-promise international and DACA students, secured a $100 million loan facility from Goldman Sachs, which brings its total loan financing capital to $200 million.

The funds will finance MPOWER's fast-expanding portfolio of top international student loans, and are in addition to the $100 million raised last year from Community Investment Management.

"We're excited to work with a mix of top commercial and impact-focused investors to ensure that bright students from around the world can fulfill their educational aspirations," said Manu Smadja, MPOWER Financing CEO and co-founder. "The number of international students coming to North America has more than doubled over the past decade, and with our borderless financing we can enable even more bright minds to come."