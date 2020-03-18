MoneyGram’s digital money transfer business clocks 60% growth

MoneyGram International, Inc., leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers, has reported nearly 60 percent year-over-year transaction growth for MoneyGram Online year-to-date through February – an acceleration from the fourth quarter of 2019 where the company reported 39 percent transaction growth. Importantly, these trends are continuing in March.

Growth has been driven by both U.S.-outbound and international corridors

* U.S.-outbound transactions for MoneyGram-branded Online achieved triple-digit transaction growth of 101 percent through February year-to-date, and 37 percent revenue growth over the same period, which is an acceleration from 8 percent revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2019

* International transactions for MoneyGram Online achieved 116 percent year-over-year growth and revenue growth of 70 percent February year-to-date, which is also an acceleration from what was previously reported.

"Over the past few years, we invested in digital money transfer capabilities to enable consumers to send and receive money from home in over 67 markets. Transaction volumes so far this year are accelerating and building on the momentum from 2019," said Alex Holmes, MoneyGram Chairman and CEO. "During this time of global uncertainty, the ability for consumers around the world to send and receive money is of critical importance. We are working diligently with our agent partners to ensure that our walk-in service continues to remain accessible, and we are pleased that our digital service is available to those customers who are temporarily unable to leave their homes."

Over 80 percent of the company's digital transactions are now done on a mobile device and the company's investments to deliver the industry's best user experience have led to digital transactions now accounting for 23 percent of money transfer transactions February year-to-date, which is an acceleration from what was reported in the fourth quarter of 2019.