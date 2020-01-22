App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2020 08:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MoneyGram partners with LuLu Financial Holdings

The new partnership will empower consumers in Asia-Pacific to take advantage of the combined entities' network to meet consumers' digital remittance needs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Cross-border P2P payments and money transfers company, MoneyGram International has entered into a strategic partnership with non-banking finance firm LuLu Money, which deals primarily in foreign exchange and global money transfers. LuLu Money will utilize the MoneyGram API-driven platform to gain access to leading consumer-centric capabilities and further its global network.

The new agreement will extend the MoneyGram and LuLu Money presence in the Asia-Pacific region and Oman, as MoneyGram money transfers will be available through an extensive network of Lulu Money branches, liaison offices, and 50,000+ trusted agents. Currently, remittance outflows to East Asia and the Pacific account for USD 149 billion and are forecasted to increase in the coming years. Additionally, according to a recent UN Report, technological innovation in the remittance marketplace could help enable financial inclusion for hundreds of millions of people in the Asia-Pacific region.

"This partnership will revolutionize how the region manages its high volume of remittances, launching unique services into the market, changing the way people approach digital transactions and remittances. We believe this marks a new era for digital money transfers and remittances in the Asia-Pacific region and the world," said Adeeb Ahmed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Group.

Close

Alex Holmes, Chairman and CEO at MoneyGram said, "LuLu Money has made a major push to digitize its money transfer business through this partnership. MoneyGram looks forward to working with them to create new innovative products and services that extend our digital reach and bring financial inclusion to customers throughout the Asia-Pacific market."

related news

This digital transformation will complement LuLu Money to help with customer acquisition and business volume growth.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 22, 2020 08:23 pm

tags #MoneyGram

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.