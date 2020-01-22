MoneyGram partners with LuLu Financial Holdings

Cross-border P2P payments and money transfers company, MoneyGram International has entered into a strategic partnership with non-banking finance firm LuLu Money, which deals primarily in foreign exchange and global money transfers. LuLu Money will utilize the MoneyGram API-driven platform to gain access to leading consumer-centric capabilities and further its global network.

The new agreement will extend the MoneyGram and LuLu Money presence in the Asia-Pacific region and Oman, as MoneyGram money transfers will be available through an extensive network of Lulu Money branches, liaison offices, and 50,000+ trusted agents. Currently, remittance outflows to East Asia and the Pacific account for USD 149 billion and are forecasted to increase in the coming years. Additionally, according to a recent UN Report, technological innovation in the remittance marketplace could help enable financial inclusion for hundreds of millions of people in the Asia-Pacific region.

"This partnership will revolutionize how the region manages its high volume of remittances, launching unique services into the market, changing the way people approach digital transactions and remittances. We believe this marks a new era for digital money transfers and remittances in the Asia-Pacific region and the world," said Adeeb Ahmed, Managing Director of LuLu Financial Group.

Alex Holmes, Chairman and CEO at MoneyGram said, "LuLu Money has made a major push to digitize its money transfer business through this partnership. MoneyGram looks forward to working with them to create new innovative products and services that extend our digital reach and bring financial inclusion to customers throughout the Asia-Pacific market."