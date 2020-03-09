Millennials prefer investing online for self-service experience

V Bhatia

Millennials are displaying a strong preference for investing online. It is confirmed by a CAMS study that shows that this generation, comprising 14 percent of new investors, prefer the online route. Lalit Keshre, Co-founder and CEO of Groww, pegs this on their need for transparency and ease of investing. Here are excerpts from his interview:

Q: Do millennials still seek the assistance of financial advisors while investing?

A: Millennials do not prefer going the offline route with banks and other intermediaries and have a strong preference for investing online. Before launching our product we talked to lakhs of people looking for easier online investment alternatives owing to the opaqueness of investing via agents, biased advice and complex paperwork.

Millennials want the convenience of having all information and resources at their disposal and prefer selecting funds themselves. They want to feel in control over their portfolio and financial decisions without the involvement of middlemen. Consequently, they have found high appeal in Groww as a platform as they get access to both educational resources and an easy investing experience.

Q: Why are millennials showing a growing preference for mutual funds?

A: The first reason is definitely the increased awareness with campaigns like ‘Mutual Fund Sahi Hai’, which demystified it, making them popular as an investment product. This made millennials aware of its accelerated wealth creation potential over other options, consequently increasing their affinity towards them.

Millennials are also moving away from traditional assets like real estate and saving schemes, seeking higher ROI alternatives. So, the intent towards investing is very high. What has augmented this is the availability of new-age platforms that made a cumbersome process simpler and faster.

Earlier, even when the intent to invest was high, offline methods involved lots of paperwork with lengthy waiting periods for onboarding. Avenues that reduced operational difficulties and provided a superior user experience at the same time did not exist.

Platforms like Groww have removed these roadblocks by making investing as simple as online shopping. The non-existent paperwork, reduced turnaround time and introduction to app-based investing – where users can instantly access their investments and track their portfolio – have definitely helped more investors get comfortable with mutual funds.

Q: Millennials place a lot of onus on user-generated information. Can fintechs build online communities to act as advisory platforms for customers?

A: Online communities serve as great knowledge-sharing platforms and are definitely helpful. Groww has built online and offline communities where investors interact with each other daily. However, the purpose of these communities is not to act as advisory platforms. There are guidelines that members need to follow and they are regulated to ensure no misleading information or hard-selling of any kind is circulated.

This is because each investor has a unique profile and any kind of investing advice should be tailored to their specific situation. Online communities are good only when they offer members unbiased information that empowers them to make decisions on their own instead of influencing them.