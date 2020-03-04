Micro-financiers bridge credit gap for underserved MSMEs

V Bhatia

Indian MSMEs don’t have it easy. Their challenge begins from operating in an era of burgeoning online marketplaces, to their inability to optimise supply chain and inventory, while managing the pressures of rising costs of resources. However, the most debilitating bottleneck is getting timely and adequate funding to meet their business needs.

International Finance Corporation’s ‘Financing India’s MSMEs - Estimation of Debt Requirement of MSMEs in India 2018’ study states that lack of adequate and timely access to finance has constrained the MSME’s growth. According to Anand Maliwal, Chief Digital Officer, Inditrade Capital Limited, the overall demand for both debt and equity finance by MSMEs is estimated to be INR 87.7 trillion, which comprises INR 69.3 trillion of debt demand and equity demand. Formal sources cater to only 16% or INR 10.9 trillion of the total MSME debt financing.

As they scale their business, MSMEs often need funds for Opex rather than Capex purposes. Complying with their standard operating practices, traditional banking entities require physical collateral to extend these loans, which smaller companies are often unable to provide.

This is where fintech companies are stepping in by offering small ticket loans tailored to fit the MSME profile. These require minimal documentation, credit history or collateral. “They use algorithms on proxy data, which is readily available to gauge the borrower’s credibility. They also have more flexible terms and repayment schedules,” Maliwal noted.

From its humble origins in the 1970s to the successful adoption of the Self-Help Group model in the 1990s, the microfinance sector has come a long way. Some major catalysts in its evolution were the dynamic regulatory landscape alongside advancements in technology and assimilation by every strata of the pyramid, including those at the bottom.

“Today, the microfinance sector comprises a total loan book of INR 1.785 trillion and loan disbursals from this sector are growing at 20% in volume terms,” Maliwal stated.

As technology and data coalesce, several trends are emerging in MSME lending, which are likely to get accentuated as the data ecosystem matures and GST and Aadhaar bring in greater transparency. Maliwal predicted that underwriting will become more efficient as newer fintech models for validation and verification evolve. “Geographical penetration will also improve as financial literacy increases and mobile and data connectivity reach the last mile. Greater collaboration and partnerships between different financial intermediaries is likely, which will lend synergies to the entire process.”

Backed by technology, fintech has revolutionised the business of lending by overcoming challenges of geography, scalability and absence of credit history. By using available proxy data and technology to gauge credibility, it can provide smaller ticket loans that larger financial institutions find difficult to process.

Additionally, by leveraging digitization, fintech companies can reduce operational cost and have an always-available model, which financial entities often struggle with. This phygital blend has played in their favour for now and MSMEs are happy to make the most of it.