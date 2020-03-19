MatchMove joins Singapore digital bank race, partners with leading finserv firms

Singapore fintech company MatchMove, which offers ‘Banking-as-a-Service’ platform, has applied for a Digital Full Bank License to the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”). MatchMove, with its innovative Wallet-as-a-Service platform and the full Spend.Send.Lend suite, is already acting like a digital bank and manages the end to end process for millions of customer transactions across multiple countries in Asia. Providing full digital banking is a natural evolution of MatchMove’s current capabilities towards a holistic and integrated banking proposition.

Shailesh Naik, Founder and Group CEO of MatchMove said: “At its core, MatchMove aims to improve the quality of people’s digital life by extending essential and safe banking services to them anytime anywhere. Our proposed digital banking-as-a-service will accelerate this objective by leveraging our existing and already available capabilities to address current pent up demand and reach digitally underserved segments like SMEs and gig workers, amongst others. As a pure play fintech, we believe we are well positioned to graduate to a become the digital bank of choice for enterprises, employees and consumers of the future, in Singapore and the region” he added.

The MatchMove led application brings together a consortium comprising Singapura Finance Ltd, Lightnet Pte Ltd and OpenPayd Holdings Ltd, all premier regulated financial institutions in their respective markets, with deep capabilities and experience across the spectrum of digital financial services. These partners bring along regional and global connectivity to enhance the proposed Digital Bank’s value proposition. For Singapura Finance, participating in the DFBL application comes on the back of their close strategic relationship with MatchMove. Singapura Finance is leveraging the MatchMove Banking-as-a-service platform to power its Vivid Card solution and is also a strategic investor in MatchMove.

Commenting on the viability of a pure-play digital banking-as-a-service, Shailesh said: “Additionally, as a key element of the proposed Digital Bank’s go-to-market strategy, MatchMove has assembled an ecosystem of fintechs and businesses with ready access to large networks of retail customers and SMEs. The proposed Digital Bank will provide tailored and relevant banking products and services to these organisations and their employees, to SME clients and to the partners own retail customers. These confirmed ecosystem partners include a leading transport operator in Singapore, SE Asia’ leading insurance company, a regional payments acquirer, two leading tech startups focused on SME services, and Asia’s leading B2B enabler of online stores, amongst others Advanced discussions are underway with several other potential partners. MatchMove is differentiated by this ability to continue to expand its go-to-market partner base and thus reach more underserved segments quickly.