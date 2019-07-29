Fintech MatchMove and Xpensio partner to provide expense management solutions

MatchMove, the developer of Asia’s leading Banking-as-a-Service platform, has partnered with Xpensio to provide smart expense management solutions for businesses in the region. The solution was first unveiled at the Seamless Asia 2019 conference in Singapore in June.

Until now, most corporate expense management systems offered limited customization and control, and were often hindered by lengthy approvals, card issuance and month end statements. With the new Xpensio solution powered by MatchMove’s proprietary Banking Wallet OS, managing company expenses, team budgets and staff claims will now become much easier and faster.

Employees can receive individual physical and/or virtual payment cards, stipulated for different card uses and limits to eliminate unauthorized expenditure and overspending. These cards can be used anywhere in the world where major cards are accepted.

In addition to smart matching capabilities of invoices and receipts to payment categories, companies using Xpensio can have full control and real-time visibility of company spending anytime, instead of having to wait for month-end statements and reports.

“Using MatchMove’s proprietary payment solutions has significantly set our product above the rest. We are truly impressed by their ability to issue instant virtual payment cards that are accepted globally. Our partnership with MatchMove enables quick-to-market solutions for any company that wants amazingly simple and effective expense management solutions to eliminate hassles of petty cash, expense reports, and reimbursements,” said Vanessa Liwanag, CEO of Xpensio.