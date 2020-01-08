App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 08:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mastercard unveils its first-ever sonic-integrated music single

According to research conducted by Mastercard and GfK Global, 77% believe the Mastercard sonic sound made the transaction and retail environment more trustworthy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Built on trust and passion, Mastercard is redefining how people interact and recall the brand with the drop of its first-ever sonic-integrated music single. As experiences increasingly define the brand in the eyes of the consumer, Mastercard is designing consumer journeys that cater to the senses and reinforce the brand in new and differentiated ways.

Mastercard is collaborating with songwriter and producer Niclas Molinder to engage with up and coming global artists. Together, they will commission them to build upon the Mastercard sound architecture to curate an auditory experience that brings new meaning and purpose to the brand. Introduced in 2019, the company’s sonic melody is a critical component to how people recognize Mastercard today and in the future and was derived with a flexibility that enables it to live across musical genres and cultures while also maintaining familiarity.

For its first song drop, Mastercard is engaging with Swedish artist Nadine Randle to organically and authentically integrate the company’s brand values and sonic identity into a first-ever musical output, debuting at Live @ CES, an event in partnership with iHeartRadio on January 8, the single, titled “Merry Go Round,” tells the story of a new beginning and fresh start enabled with Priceless possibility.

“Sound is our next frontier for brand expression and a powerful way for us to reach consumers through the passions that connect us all. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Nadine on ‘Merry Go Round’ to integrate the recognizable sonic melody – underscoring the many ways that the branding can be used beyond traditional means,” said Mastercard chief marketing and communications officer Raja Rajamannar.

related news

Mastercard has reimagined how sound can manifest as a brand expression, while also serving as an audio reinforcement of payment security and authenticity – to drive consumers’ peace of mind in a retail setting, today the sonic melody is integrated at more than 7.6 million payment points worldwide. According to research conducted by Mastercard and GfK Global, seventy-seven percent believe the Mastercard sonic sound made the transaction and retail environment more trustworthy.

First Published on Jan 8, 2020 08:18 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech #Mastercard

