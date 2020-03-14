Mastercard and Samsung partner to enable Digital Inclusion

Mastercard announced a global partnership with Samsung to enable digital access to consumers and small businesses in emerging markets through its extensible Pay on Demand platform.

Mastercard’s Pay on Demand platform is designed to accelerate digital inclusion by bringing together financial institutions, original equipment manufacturers and telcos to holistically solve issues that have limited device financing in emerging markets. In line with Mastercard’s principles for data responsibility, the solution allows consumers to access devices in a pay-as-you-go model.

“At Mastercard, we see a connected world where opportunity and prosperity are possible for everyone, everywhere,” said Jorn Lambert, executive vice president, Digital Solutions, Mastercard. “The Pay on Demand platform enables us to deliver on that vision and foster financial inclusion, giving consumers an opportunity to participate in digital commerce. By combining Samsung’s device management and security expertise with Mastercard’s innovative technology, we are creating an ecosystem that can deliver measurable, positive impact to the communities we serve.”

Mastercard is collaborating with key players in the ecosystem to drive a new wave of inclusion through connectivity and smart devices, creating a digital economy that works for everyone.