Manage your finances with Wearable Banking

“The best way to predict the future is to invent it.”-Alan Kay, American Computer Scientist

Smart Technology has become an integral component of our lives in the 21st century. This revolution is a product of technology called the Internet of Things (IoT). It’s the system where electronic, mechanical and computational devices are embedded on a solo system to connect a definite space through Internet communication without any human indulgence. Wearables have been a popular trend in today’s connected world.

Wearable gadgets are smart electronics that can be made part of our human ensemble. These tech togs have proliferated into numerous applications like activity trackers, GPS devices, pedometers, fashion apparels, virtual reality tools and so on. The market demand for wearable gizmos has witnessed a substantial surge over the last decade. The year 2014 was considered a “year of wearables”, according to a whitepaper published by Infosys.

Some of the most pupolar brands today include Fitbit Flex, Google Glass, Pebble Smartwatch, Oculus Rift (Virtual Reality Headsets), Apple watch.

Let’s Wear the Bank

With the advancement in Financial Technology, banking has evolved a lot. Banking is at our finger-tips through mobile banking. Wearables in banking can take us a step further with banking devices being on us anytime anywhere.

Famous comedian Steven Wright once joked that “I saw a bank that said '24 Hour Banking,' but I didn’t have that much time.”

Wearable technology in banking can realistically solve this 24x7 banking issue. Commingling the components like hands-free monitoring, voice recognition and mobile app ecosystem, these devices can provide a holistic banking experience.



Faster service: Instant payments through Near Field Communication(NFC) can outshine the speed of mobile payments.



Shop on the Go: Wearables have inbuilt GPS feature; this facilitates alerts when a store of interest is close and the consumer can easily make a purchase.



Notifications: Updates regarding promotional bank offers, nearby ATMs, balance check, bill payment service and transactions can be smoothly availed through wearables.



Smart guide: A customer can easily make inquests, fund transfer, and various bank operations simply with a touch or voice command via these smart contraptions.



Be Smart, but Secure

Battery life and Connectivity have been a key challenge in wearable banking space. The equipment should be competent enough to function on nominal power consumption with excellent connectivity. Customer experience has to be at the centre of development. Hence, banks will have to invest their time and money to provide a smart and friendly user interface.

Security is another core issue. Without appropriate security features, wearables are prone to risks like data theft, virus assault, and misuse. Data security should be added to the framework to prevent theft and data loss. Transfers should follow encryption for essentials like PIN and account numbers. Remote access to data should be given to users for usage and erasure in emergencies.