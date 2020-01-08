ING spins out its bond analytics portfolio into Katana Labs

ING has spun out Katana, the advanced analytics platform that supports portfolio managers in making faster and sharper investment decisions, into a London-based standalone company called Katana Labs. ING Ventures will invest a further £1.5 million alongside other investors, as part of a £3 million funding round.

Katana learns from the history of hundreds of thousands of trades and translates this into a prediction or suggested decision for the trader.

“A growing number of clients are discovering the advantages of using advanced analytics in decision-making. It enables them to work faster and more efficiently,” said Santiago Braje, CEO of Katana and former head of Credit Trading at ING.

“Supported by ING, we developed, tested and validated the technology. Now it’s time to move to the next phase as an independent fintech. We are very excited about the opportunities we see in developing our platform further and expanding our client base.”