Industry expresses optimism as SC lifts ban on cryptocurrency trading in India

Usha Prasad

In a major move, the Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down Reserve Bank of India’s curb on cryptocurrency trade in India, calling it ‘unconstitutional’.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had issued a circular on April 6, 2018 banning cryptocurrency trading in India. It had directed that all the entities regulated by it shall not deal in virtual currencies (VCs) or provide services for facilitating any person or entity in dealing with or settling VCs. It had also directed the regulated entities, which already provided such services, to exit the relationship within three months from the date of the circular.

The RBI had issued various circulars prior to April 2018 as well repeatedly cautioning users, holders and traders of virtual currencies, including Bitcoins, regarding various risks associated in dealing with such virtual currencies. However, the April 2018 circular was challenged in the top court by Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

The association had argued that trading in cryptocurrencies, in the absence of a law banning those, was a legitimate business activity.

Meanwhile, the central bank, on its part, argued that though there was no formal ban on cryptocurrencies under any law in existence in India, it had consistently been warning all those dealing with virtual currencies of the risks inherent in them.

The ban led to plummeting trade volumes, with many start-ups and exchanges shutting shops.

Welcoming the Supreme Court's verdict, industry experts shared their views and expressed support for Indian cryptocurrency companies.

Nischal Shetty, Founder & CEO, WazirX was of the opinion, "Today is a historic day for the entire Indian crypto ecosystem. #IndiaWantsCrypto has won! This positive judgement will open doors to massive crypto adoption in India. It proves that we can now innovate, and the entire country can participate in the Blockchain revolution. With over 1 Billion population, the Indian market is a sleeping giant. I’m confident that this judgement will have positive impact on the global crypto ecosystem."

"We view the lift of the ban on the use of cryptocurrency as a forthcoming step. With the regulation in place, all cryptocurrency companies will be expected to face regulations similar to most financial institutions. As long as crypto firms are maintaining thorough identity checks and performing audits (as they were doing earlier) any company should be allowed to trade. Cryptocurrency companies should now start focusing on deploying stronger KYC, user data privacy, and AML policies to reduce room for cryptocurrency transactions to be exploited for illegal activities, such as crimes, money laundering, and tax evasions," Arpit Ratan, co-founder of Regtech startup Signzy said.

L Viswanathan, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas was of the view that, "The Supreme Court’s ruling setting aside RBI’s ban on cryptocurrency is to be watched with interest. RBI’s regulatory powers are wide and with the benefit of the Supreme Court’s judgment it is expected that RBI will reconsider its approach to cryptocurrency and come up with a new, calibrated framework or regulation that deals with the reality of these technological advancements (given that even central banks across the world are issuing their own cryptocurrencies) and simultaneously balancing considerations of regulatory, consumer protection, security and monetary control that the RBI is expected to have over currency and financial products. This might also catalyse the potential for the use of blockchain in diverse areas.”

Following the SC judgement, Indian banks can now deal in digital currency, which will bring much cheer to crypto traders to trade on cryptocurrency exchanges.