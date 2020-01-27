Impact of personal data protection Bill on India’s fintech sector

Bhaskar Bhandari

Two years of fierce debate later, the Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill was finally passed by the Parliament in December, 2019. The government wants to create an overarching framework to govern the dynamics of a progressively data-driven business environment against a constantly evolving geo-eco-political backdrop.

The Bill’s passage will have far-reaching ramifications on several industries, including the rapidly-growing fintech domain. Firstly, companies, classified as data fiduciaries, must gain permission from clients before collecting their personal data. Customers can ask these companies to share this information in a structured and machine-readable format to view it. They can also demand that it be edited or deleted under the ‘right to be forgotten’.

The inclusions of these provisions in the Bill gives Indian citizens control of their data privileges. It also tries to limit the domination of large technology firms around data collection, processing and management. By providing for consent-based data sharing in fintech, it aims to level the playing field for large and big entities, following the foray of big giants like Facebook, Amazon and Google in the domain.

Social media companies have now been included within the sphere of data fiduciaries. As ‘social media intermediaries’ their registered users have to agree for voluntary verification of their accounts. What is interesting is that many social media companies like Facebook, Whatsapp and Google have ventured into fintech.

Additionally, all fintech companies, whether of Indian or international origin, have to store and process ‘critical and sensitive personal data’ within India. These companies have to adhere to the localized storage requirements of payment data laid down as part of the Bill in juxtaposition with the Reserve Bank of India guidelines.

While Indian companies like the Reliance Group are in favor of the government's data localization efforts, US-based technology firms like Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, and Mastercard are wary of it. Nisha Biswal, President, US-India Business Council, felt that the privacy-focused bill reaches into the areas of social media intermediaries, which should be tackled in a separate legislation. However, she noted that the relaxation of local data localization requirements will boost the Indian economy as it will provide it access to global processing and data analytics standards.

Fintech companies are also worried that this Bill might affect their contemporary operations, especially provisions like ‘right to forget’. They often need to gather, store, track and share customer details, some of which are sensitive. Without ownership of this information, devising customized products for customers will become a challenge.

It will be challenging for fintech companies to acclimatize themselves to this changed data landscape. However, given that India is a sweet spot for them, it makes sense to invest in systems to store and process personal data rather than resist the change.