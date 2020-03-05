i2c powers Airwallex B2B card to optimize cross-border, multi-currency payments using AI

Payment and open banking technology provider i2c Inc., announced it is the payments processor enabling global fintech leader, Airwallex, to deliver its new business-to-business (B2B) Airwallex Borderless Card. The multi-currency card – first available in virtual form and subsequently in physical form – streamlines how corporations receive payments from and make payments to clients, suppliers, partners and subsidiaries worldwide. Australia is its first launch market with the United Kingdom and Hong Kong to follow later this year.

The Airwallex Borderless Card enables companies to move funds fast and convert payments into 10 currencies with real-time access to the company’s competitive exchange rates. The innovative new program is the most efficient method of cross-border and multi-currency payments, saving processing time and unnecessary intermediary fees.

i2c APIs, agile platform and tools provide the flexibility for Airwallex to configure, control and iterate the program as it ramps globally, monitor anomalies in usage patterns and behaviors, and set multiple identity verification and validation safeguards with a three-level security and detection system.

“We are proud to partner with Airwallex to deliver this innovative AI and machine learning enabled corporate program that answers the critical need of today’s corporations for safer, more efficient and faster transfers of cross-border funds,” said Ava Kelly, Global Head of Product i2c Inc. “We look forward to expanding the Airwallex program to new regions in 2020 and to enabling their clients to provide individual multi-currency cards to employees.”