i2c powers Airwallex B2B card to optimize cross-border, multi-currency payments using AI

i2c APIs and agile platform enable the most efficient, reliable payments in real-time across 130 countries.
Payment and open banking technology provider i2c Inc., announced it is the payments processor enabling global fintech leader, Airwallex, to deliver its new business-to-business (B2B) Airwallex Borderless Card. The multi-currency card – first available in virtual form and subsequently in physical form – streamlines how corporations receive payments from and make payments to clients, suppliers, partners and subsidiaries worldwide. Australia is its first launch market with the United Kingdom and Hong Kong to follow later this year.
The Airwallex Borderless Card enables companies to move funds fast and convert payments into 10 currencies with real-time access to the company’s competitive exchange rates. The innovative new program is the most efficient method of cross-border and multi-currency payments, saving processing time and unnecessary intermediary fees.
i2c APIs, agile platform and tools provide the flexibility for Airwallex to configure, control and iterate the program as it ramps globally, monitor anomalies in usage patterns and behaviors, and set multiple identity verification and validation safeguards with a three-level security and detection system.
