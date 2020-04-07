How fintechs are filling the last-mile gap during COVID-19 pandemic

V Bhatia

As every nation and industry feels COVID-19’s impact, analysts believe that the world could tip into recession. Several traditional practices have undergone an evolution. In India, for instance, we have seen a sudden uptick in digital payments since the outbreak.

Nevertheless, another key reason for this shift towards digitization is several large PSU banks reducing their physical footprint over the past couple of years. For instance, between June 2018 and 2019, SBI India shuttered 420 branches and 768 ATMs.

According to Praveen Dhabhai, COO, Payworld, a shortage of bank branches and ATMs across India’s hinterlands has amplified financial inclusion of rural and semi-urban customers. He added that amid the restricted move during the lockdown, when customers find it difficult to access an ATM, fintech platforms are facilitating accessibility to cash across India.

Last-mile connectivity

FM Nirmala Sitharaman announced an INR 1.7 lakh crore relief package for those facing financial distress amid the pandemic and lockdown. This is expected to benefit around 800 million Indians. The onus is now on banking institutions and fintech players to ensure efficient distribution of these funds to semi-urban and rural customers.

Dhabhai pointed out that traditional financial institutions constitute 20%-30% of the distributor ecosystem, which encompasses mutual fund houses, insurance companies, NBFCs, post offices, micro finance companies and banking correspondents. This last-mile connectivity is critical during the ongoing lockdown.

Fintechs like Payworld, Moneygram, MobiKwik, Freecharge and Paytm are addressing the issue of accessibility with their network of Aadhar Enabled Payment System (AePS) and mATM at retail points. Hence, citizens need not go to bank branches and wait in queues, increasing their risk of infection. This is for those users who do not use digital platforms extensively for financial transactions.

“We believe that fintech companies and banking correspondents will play a very critical role in upcoming months. Customers are relieved that they can visit a nearby retail point instead of going to a bank. Payworld, along with other fintech players, is doing its best to ensure that funds are delivered to citizens who need it the most,” Dhabhai stated.

Additionally, NBFCs and banking correspondents find it challenging to get relevant permissions from local authorities in many parts of India to open up the retail points. Payworld has provided its retailer base with essential services passes and IDs for smooth and undisrupted functioning during the lockdown. It is also in constant touch with Business Correspondent Federation of India to extend assistance to retailers – an initiative that Dhabhai recommended other fintech players to emulate. Needless to say, this will also them acquire new customers while retaining existing ones, if they service them right.