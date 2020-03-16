How Fintech firms bounced back after the Yes Bank crisis

India's Fintech sector was taken up by a storm on March 5th, 2020, after Reserve Bank of India imposed a moratorium on Yes Bank. This bank collapse may have seemed sudden; however, according to the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, it was under a watch since 2017.

She said that the RBI recommended a change of leadership for Yes Bank, after detailed scrutiny in 2018. "A new CEO was appointed in September 2018 as a result. Cleaning up of bank started since then," said Sitharaman.

Right after the announcement, RBI and NPCI had to isolate the bank from payment and settlement systems leading a temporary suspension of its services. Fintech partners of Yes Bank using UPI and API based transactions like PhonePe, BharatPe, PayNearby, etc. were heavily disrupted with transaction failures at this stage. According to the Times of India, UPI transaction volume went down by 40 percent on March 6th, 2020, as PhonePe that processes 20million transactions per day was hit. Services like UPI, account-to-account transfers, Peer-to-Peer payments, online merchant payments and QR cod-based payments were frozen.

The incident also led to a Twitter feud between PhonePe and its rival platform Paytm Bank, which tweeted "Dear @PhonePe, Inviting you to @PaytmBank #UPI platform. It already has huge adoption and can seamlessly scale manifold to handle your business. Let's get you back up, fast!" However, PhonePe sportingly replied, "No point getting back up faster if we have to desert our long-term partners when they're down. Form is temporary, class is permanent."

Amidst mounting customer complaints, PhonePe however bounced resumed normal services after an outage of 24 hours, by partnering up with the ICICI Bank—which was quick to welcome many Yes Bank partners. PhonePe’s CEO Sameer Nigam commented, "Our platform processed over ₹4,000 crores worth of transactions in 24 hours after it resumed service (numbers as of Sunday) and we saw the largest ever volume of user traffic in a single day (with over 70 million app sessions)."

Anand Kumar Bajaj, the Managing Director and CEO at payments company PayNearby, responded "Once the systems were up and running with other banks, these startups optimized them over the weekend." Investment platform Groww migrated the banking system to the Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to survive the crisis.

It is worth noting that startups having existing relationships with multiple banks apart from Yes Bank as the primary banking partner were able to resume services faster. Earlier, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) had already asked payment apps to go for multiple banking partnerships.

“TPAPs (Third-party app providers) processing more than 5 percent of the total monthly volume/value of the UPI ecosystem shall be mandatorily on multi-bank model”—a circular issued by NPCI on the 3rd of March clarified.

Despite the disruption, most of the payment app providers worked round the clock with their new banking partners to bring services back on track.