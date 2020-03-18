How Cashfree shifted over a million UPI handles to ICICI post the Yes bank debacle

Cashfree, the banking and payment company, disclosed that it had migrated more than 10 lakh Yes Bank UPI handles to ICICI Bank within the first 100 hours of the announcement of the moratorium on the bank. On Thursday, March 5, Yes Bank’s UPI handles stopped accepting payments after the RBI imposed a moratorium on the bank that affected both peer to peer payments as well as merchant payments. As a result, nearly 70 percent of all services were affected. Several fintechs, including Cashfree, was hit badly by the move. However, within a few hours, the cashfree platform rerouted most of the transactions through other banks.

According to the founders of Cashfree, the migration to ICICI Bank was important as Yes Bank’s QR codes which were deployed in retail stores, would have turned non-functional if there was no migration. The migration involved interconnections between multiple stakeholders including ICICI Bank, NPCI, Yes Bank, and Cashfree. This migration will help businesses to continue accepting payment on their present UPI handles.

Akash Sinha, Co-founder & CEO of Cashfree, said, “At the time of the outage, more than ten lakh UPI handles were actively transacting. These UPI handles were being used for the collection of offline Kirana payments, utility bills payment, loan repayment, B2B retailer distribution payments, among others.”

Cashfree indeed moved quite fast.

One of the affected merchants, Ashish Sonone, Co-founder of KhataBook, said “The Cashfree team swung into action and worked tirelessly to migrate the existing Yes Bank handles to ICICI Bank. It was critical to ensure that the existing Yes Bank handles remained in use since replacing them entailed replacing the already deployed QR codes. We were able to make the first test transfer on the existing handles within 72 hours of UPI handles being blocked.”

Bangalore-based Cashfree was launched in 2015 as a payment gateway and later diversified into various digital payment products. The company has leading brands like Xiaomi, Tencent, Zomato, Cred, Club Factory, Shell, Google-backed Dunzo as well as donation platforms like Ketto and Milaap amongst its customer base in India.

PhonePe also experienced issues, as it had Yes Bank as its sole UPI partner. The PhonePe platform temporarily failed following the NPCI’s decision to block Yes Bank’s UPIs. However, on March 7, the platform restored all its services late with ICICI Bank as its new UPI partner. ICICI Bank is currently the partner bank for processing UPI transactions for Google Pay, Truecaller, and many UPI payments service.

Overall, with NPCI invalidating the bank’s UPI handles, anyone who had their virtual payment addresses ending with @ybl or @yesbank now had an invalid virtual payment address. Thus, companies need to change QR codes on offline locations that were made using Yes Bank’s virtual payment addresses.