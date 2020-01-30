How Amazon is delivering innovation in a box for startups

Radhika Nallayam

Fintechs have been redefining customer experiences in more ways than one, through deep-tech driven innovations. It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that almost all of these fintechs rely heavily on advanced technologies like AI and ML to define their customers’ journeys.

Take, for instance, Policy Bazaar, one of the largest insurance aggregators in the country, and a company which ‘redefined the way India is buying insurance (to burrow its CTO Ashish Gupta’s words). The firm uses Amazon Polly, a simple text-to-speech solution, instead of traditional tools or agents to manage the huge volumes of customer queries it receives on a daily basis.

Before it adopted Polly, in 2017, the firm was managing nearly 100 million customer queries over phone—a system which would have surely crumbled considering the surge in volumes that the firm subsequently witnessed.

But if you thought Polly delivers the boring one-size-fits-all messages in a machine-like voice—you’re mistaken! Polly speaks multiple languages –including English, Hindi and even Hinglish and will soon be learning some regional languages. It brings in a very high degree of customization and personalization—the Policy Bazaar team can set its voice to male or female, change the speed of the conversation and even the maturity of the voice. Not just that, Polly is quite intelligent. With its help, the Policy Bazaar system identifies the customers and generates a voice call that resolves their queries on a personal basis and solve specific customer problems.

“Here’s one example,” wrote Gupta in a blog, “Thank you for submitting your address proof. However, the income proof you were submitting is incorrect. Can you please send us your 3 months’ bank statement or 3 months’ salary slip?”

Navdeep Manaktala, Director and Head – Digital Native Business, Amazon Internet Service, calls this the ‘democratization’ of AI. “And that has been our vision since the time we pioneered these technologies some twenty years ago,” he adds.

“Amazon has been using AI and ML extensively across our businesses—right from our fulfillment centers to Amazon Alexa to Go stores and services like Prime Photos, Prime Air and so on. Our idea has been to take these learnings and make the technology available much more broadly. And startups were very quick to leverage the true potential of these technologies.”

Another great case is Mumbai-based Karza Technologies, a lending solution provider that focuses specifically on microloans. Determining the eligibility and conducting the due diligence were arduous tasks, considering the volumes associated with microloans. Incidentally, Karza was relying on manual processes initially for onboarding customers.

Enter Amazon Textract—a tool that extracts text and data from virtually any document. “Imagine processing hundreds of thousands of documents manually and entering the details one-by-one onto the database. Textract eliminated all of those cumbersome processes in one fell swoop and drastically reduced the manual intervention at Karza,” elaborates Manaktala.

Karza also uses Amazon Rekognition, an image and scene identification service, to improve the efficiency of the due-diligence process.

All of these pre-tuned services, says Manaktala, is hugely popular among startups. “If a company doesn’t have access to huge volumes of data or does not have a data science team, then why should they be doing the heavy lifting of building complex ML systems? Which is why we introduced a host of services that are essentially out-of-the-box and do not require data science expertise to build.”