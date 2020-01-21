How affordability is driving retail in India

Venkat Paruchuri

The financial and payments ecosystem in India has changed drastically over the last few years. Driven by the government’s relentless push towards converting India into a digital and less-cash economy, the number of credit and debit cards in circulation and the volume of digital transactions has surged remarkably in the past 2-3 years. In fact, we now have over 89 million active credit and debit cards and the number of point-of-sale (PoS) transactions has increased by 186 percent in past three years(1). With the combined number rising exponentially, the increasing use of debit and credit cards is not only enabling ease-of-transaction for the masses, but also providing them with greater freedom to spend through cashback offers, discounts and instant credit in the form of EMI (equated monthly instalments) facility on cards.

Affordable solution for mid-income credit eligible citizens

Today, one out of four debit cardholders are eligible for credit facilities, which translates to an untapped base of over 150 million customers for EMI option(3). Most of these potential customers reside in the tier-II and tier-III cities of the country, which the majority of its 500-600 million mid-income citizens call home(4). As a result, the EMI facility on debit cards is gaining significant traction in these new pockets of development and economic prosperity. While NBFCs championed the idea of EMIs in India, the NBFC route for a merchant is fraught with many challenges including the fact that it is a time-consuming process and involves lengthy paperwork.

EMI at PoS on Debit – Extends the affordable solution

The increased preference for EMI options is also driven by the rising demand for credit in the country with retail loans growing consistently over the last few years. However, despite the desire and requirement for credit, the majority of the population is unable to take advantage of the EMI facility, which is largely restricted to credit cards holders from Tier-I cities (6). In this context, the recent emergence and increasing popularity of easy and hassle-free access to EMI on debit cards is proving to be a game-changer for all the stakeholders involved. The process to avail the EMI via the PoS machines is very simple and convenient, as compared to the cumbersome processes of other modes of retail credit. All one needs is a single swipe to avail EMI facility on his/her card (if they are eligible). This is a digital process and does not need additional KYC or documentation. The entire process takes less than a minute and hence is finding acceptance amongst millions of cards users in India.

Simplifies the life of customers

So far, the availability of the EMI option for the debit card user is largely limited to banks and e-commerce websites with a one-to-one tie-up. This approach, unfortunately, covers only a small fraction of the market. In order to curb the demand-supply gap in the debit card EMI market, some leading financial services providers have started offering a variety of integrated services.

The option of EMI at PoS boosts sales as it provides the option of affordability for the customers. Also, merchants can be assured of quick payments because of a wider card ecosystem, unlike in the case of other lending partners.

Win-Win situation – Banks, Merchants & Economy

The advantages of such an inclusive approach, which brings customers as well as the banks on the same page and unlocks the untapped creditworthiness of the customers, are multi-fold. With the rising penetration of debit cards, the emergence of EMI option will lead to the growth of retail micro-credit and digital payments in the economy. Moving ahead, as this trend gains further steam, banks and merchants, as well as the economy as a whole, will benefit immensely from bringing affordability to the masses.