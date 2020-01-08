Horizons Ventures continues to lead Series A+ Financing into MioTech

MioTech, a Leading AI provider of financial data and analytics, has closed its Series A+ funding round led by existing investor Horizons Ventures, the private investment arm of Li Ka-shing.

“The financing will be used to recruit more talents and invest in R&D. It will further strengthen MioTech’s data and technology edge, and help MioTech become the industry acknowledged platform for Green Finance and Sustainable Investment in Asia,” said Jason Tu, Co-founder and CEO of MioTech. “MioTech will continue to invest in Hong Kong while expanding its presence in Singapore and Mainland China.”

In addition to portfolio analytics tool, in 2019, MioTech brought its cutting-edge NLP and knowledge graph technology into ESG and Sustainable Finance. Its sustainable finance solution mines environmental, social and governance (ESG) data through more than 12,000 public sources and combines it with supply chain, shareholding, investments, and other alternative datasets to form a comprehensive picture of corporates’ social responsibility performances.

MioTech’s platform provides ESG data, real-time risk monitoring, ESG ratings, indexes, as well as research and consulting services. Its existing customers include large global asset managers, top research houses, as well as commercial and investment banks.