Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 08:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Horizons Ventures continues to lead Series A+ Financing into MioTech

MioTech’s platform provides ESG data, real-time risk monitoring, ESG ratings, indexes, as well as research and consulting services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

MioTech, a Leading AI provider of financial data and analytics, has closed its Series A+ funding round led by existing investor Horizons Ventures, the private investment arm of Li Ka-shing.

“The financing will be used to recruit more talents and invest in R&D. It will further strengthen MioTech’s data and technology edge, and help MioTech become the industry acknowledged platform for Green Finance and Sustainable Investment in Asia,” said Jason Tu, Co-founder and CEO of MioTech. “MioTech will continue to invest in Hong Kong while expanding its presence in Singapore and Mainland China.”

In addition to portfolio analytics tool, in 2019, MioTech brought its cutting-edge NLP and knowledge graph technology into ESG and Sustainable Finance. Its sustainable finance solution mines environmental, social and governance (ESG) data through more than 12,000 public sources and combines it with supply chain, shareholding, investments, and other alternative datasets to form a comprehensive picture of corporates’ social responsibility performances.

MioTech’s platform provides ESG data, real-time risk monitoring, ESG ratings, indexes, as well as research and consulting services. Its existing customers include large global asset managers, top research houses, as well as commercial and investment banks.

“The year 2020 will be a key milestone of ESG and Sustainable Finance in Asia,” said Jason Tu, Co-founder and CEO of MioTech. “MioTech looks forward to working with both industry leaders and regulators to build the technology infrastructure, set up the evaluation standards and promote the investment ecosystem for Sustainable Finance in Asia.”

First Published on Jan 8, 2020 08:21 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

