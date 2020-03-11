App
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 08:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Grab & Wirecard strike payment partnership

Extensive experience in agile implementation and co-Innovation network, cited as key strengths of TCS.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Global IT services, consulting and business solutions organization, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has been recognized as a Leader in the Everest Group Services PEAK MatrixTM assessment for Application and Digital Services in Capital Markets 2020.

In an assessment of 29 service providers offering application and digital services in the capital markets segment, TCS was placed highest for market impact. The report cites TCS' strategic approach to fintech collaboration – its Co-Innovation Network – to build an innovation ecosystem and its ability to leverage the ecosystem to address gaps in offerings, as strengths. It also highlights the company's extensive experience in distributed agile implementations for large scale transformation projects. According to the report, customers cite TCS' ability to overcome challenges during implementation and post-implementation support, as a key strength.

"Solutions leveraging blockchain, AI, machine learning, and cloud are transforming operations, enabling frictionless interactions with ecosystem partners and helping deliver exceptional customer experience in the capital markets domain," said K Krithivasan, Global Head, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, TCS. "This recognition by an independent third-party research firm is a testament to our vision, robust capabilities across the capital markets value chain and the resultant market success."

Close
TCS has launched offerings that provide end-to-end services from planning to execution. These include hybrid digital advisory, crypto custody, sell-side front office customer experience transformation, customer onboarding, automation, analytics, cloud migration and so on. The company's LIBOR transition offering focuses on creating awareness on LIBOR migration and its impact on the business, then draws up an implementation roadmap, and accelerates the transformation journey with the help of accelerators.

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 08:42 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

