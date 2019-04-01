FinTech Global Markets acquires Sutter Securities to form a modern investment banking enterprise

FinTech Global Markets, announced that it has acquired Sutter Securities Incorporated, a broker-dealer headquartered in San Francisco. Boustead & Company Limited is the majority shareholder of FTGM.

Sutter, along with its affiliates, Fintech Clearing and Boustead Securities are FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) members and SEC-registered. The company’s all broker dealers provide a wide range of investment banking services that include IPOs, M&A, Reg D, Reg A+, securities trading, clearing and custody, mutual fund sales, and while not currently active, support the operation of an alternative trading system to facilitate transactions in securities that are not publicly-traded.

"I'm pleased to be working with the FTGM team as we move investment banking into the future," said Bob Muh, a Co-Founder of Sutter Securities. Bob will continue to serve as a Sutter executive and joins the FTGMs' Board of Directors. A frequent speaker at industry-leading conferences, Bob was elected to the FINRA Board of Governors in 2016.

"It is exciting to have the opportunity to work with Bob Muh and Gilbert Matthews, who boast over 40 years each of extensive investment banking experience," said Ron Reed, CEO of FTGM. "They and Sutter will accelerate our growth and expand the services we can provide for issuers and investors alike," Reed concluded.