FinTech Global Markets acquires Sutter Securities to form a modern investment banking enterprise

FinTech Global Markets, announced that it has acquired Sutter Securities Incorporated, a broker-dealer headquartered in San Francisco. Boustead & Company Limited is the majority shareholder of FTGM.
Sutter, along with its affiliates, Fintech Clearing and Boustead Securities are FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) members and SEC-registered. The company’s all broker dealers provide a wide range of investment banking services that include IPOs, M&A, Reg D, Reg A+, securities trading, clearing and custody, mutual fund sales, and while not currently active, support the operation of an alternative trading system to facilitate transactions in securities that are not publicly-traded.
"I'm pleased to be working with the FTGM team as we move investment banking into the future," said Bob Muh, a Co-Founder of Sutter Securities. Bob will continue to serve as a Sutter executive and joins the FTGMs' Board of Directors. A frequent speaker at industry-leading conferences, Bob was elected to the FINRA Board of Governors in 2016.