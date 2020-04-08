Financial inclusion: Why ‘cash’ must not be ousted

Nikita Agarwal

After the demonetization in 2016, India has embarked on being a cashless society for over three years now. Based on a Reserve bank of India’s Nandan Nilekani panel, “Digital payments have steadily become a significant mode for the inflow to the Indian consumer via Government benefit payments and salaries in the organized sector. However, cash is still the dominant mode for the outflow for this Indian consumer because of the underdeveloped nature of the acceptance ecosystem for digital payments.”

Developed economies like Canada, Sweden, the UK, France, the USA, etc. have already implemented a cashless payment infrastructure focused on credit-cards several decades ago. These countries have adopted digital payments to the extent that retail stores intended for shopping with hard cash are also gradually refusing cash payments.

Sweden, the poster child for a cashless society, has embraced digital payments to an alarming rate of two percent of the total transaction value, based on research by Capgemini and BNP Paribas. In the UK, the number of contactless payments increased by 31 percent in 2018, amounting to 7.4 billion.

While going cash-less or cash-lite have several benefits, experts argue that it has a flip side as well. The first concern is regarding the privacy and security of the users. Moreover, digital transactions leave a footprint at every turn, which raises privacy issues. Digital payments are not 100 percent resilient during natural calamities, infrastructure breakdown, or national emergencies. Budgeting and monitoring become inept without the physical availability of money. E.g., credit card defaulters. The unbanked people with low incomes, the elderly, and non-tech savvy suffer the most.

The Resistance

According to statistics, currency notes in circulation showed an increase of 22 percent than the pre-demonetization days in May 2019, with 21.71 lakh crore. RBI reports that the Jan Dhan accounts opened under the financial inclusion scheme went fairly inoperative, as the number of unused accounts switched from 19.9 percent to 23.3 percent from December 2017- December 2018.

In the US, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and the state of New Jersey banned cashless businesses claiming that it is a Civil Rights violation. The legislation led by Councilmen Ritchie Torres was also passed recently in New York City, prohibiting restaurants and other retail establishments from rejecting cash payments. Businesses like ‘Amazon Go’ and ‘Sweetgreen’ have amended their policies regrading cash acceptance.

As MasterCard CEO Ajay Banga once said, “Financial Inclusion must be inclusion into the existing banked world. Otherwise, we risk creating islands, where the unbanked transact with each other.”