E-invoicing will reduce human intervention & fraud

V Bhatia

When the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom (CBIC) announced the electronic invoice mandate initiative, it was met with mixed reactions. While the government believed it would curb goods and services tax (GST) evasion and herald standardization in tax compliance, MSME companies felt they will have to depend more on external experts to help them with it and also employ automation tools like ERP and CRM.

In many ways, this will likely prove to be a great benefit for the sector, experts argue.

The move by the government is expected to push the largely fragmented MSME segment to adopt technology solutions to generate invoices. Currently, majority of players in this sector still rely on manual processes, whether it is for invoice creation, returns filing etc.

With e-invoicing, they have to create an invoice using a software and upload it on the Invoice Registration Portal (IRP), which will then manage most of the work automatically. This, in turn, is likely to reduce errors stemming from human action, and also increase transparency.

Talking about this, Naman Sarawagi, Founder, Refrens.com, a business management tool provider, said, “GST Network (GSTN) has already empanelled eight free offline and online accounting and invoicing service providers to ensure a smooth transition to this new regime. Of course, the features in the free package will be limited, but it will suffice in an IRN’s generation. It is then up to a SME business to buy add-on features based on their usage.”

According to Sarawagi, even companies that do not use CRM or ERP solutions can transition to this new regime with ease and convenience as they just need to adopt an invoicing or accounting software and understand the standard template of the e-invoicing system. The GSTN will manage the remainder returns filing. He also expected that this will make processes more tech-led and reduce the learning curve, in addition to mitigating the dependency on external experts.

Moreover, it will curb fraud in trade finance and supply chain financing, which was earlier dependent on manual processes and paper invoices.

“Frauds can range from simple inflation of invoice value to sharing of the same invoice to an international and Indian bank, thus seeking double financing on the same invoice. With more technology adoption, invoices will have to be electronically generated thus eliminating chances of invoice inflation. Since all invoices will be registered on the IRP, there will be greater transparency, we can expect cases of double financing etc. to reduce as well,” Sarawagi explained.

Countries including Chile, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Sweden, Norway, Peru, Denmark, Turkey and Italy, have already adopted the e-invoicing system. By reducing their reliance on human intervention in the invoicing process, they have witnessed significant decrease in invoicing related frauds. Fintech companies, in turn, have started playing a stronger role in safeguarding the respective nation’s financial landscape by coming up with innovative financing product to support smaller businesses. Hopefully, India too will be able to emulate this success story.